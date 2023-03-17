Subsea 7 S.A. Notice of Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Amended to add attachment "Report of Board of Subsea 7 S.A. for April 2023 EGM"

Luxembourg – 17 March 2023 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today published and distributed to eligible holders of Common Shares and American Depositary Receipts the Notice of Meeting and supporting materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the AGM) and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM).

The AGM is scheduled to take place at 15:00 (local time) on 18 April 2023 at the Company's registered office, 412F, route d'Esch, L-1471 Luxembourg and the EGM will take place immediately thereafter.

The holders of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) on record at the close of business on 6 March 2023 and the holders of common shares on record at the close of business on 4 April 2023 will be entitled to vote. The deadline for submission of votes for holders of ADRs is 6 April 2023 and for holders of common shares is 12 April 2023.

The Notice of Meeting and supporting materials, including the full text of the proposed changes to the articles of association, the report of the board of directors with respect to the requested authorisation to waive, limit and suppress the preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders, as well as copies of the 2022 statutory and consolidated financial statements of the Company can be found on the Company’s website, subsea7.com.

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

