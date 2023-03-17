Financial Analysis of the Top Global 100 Major Lighting Manufacturers 2022 with a Focus on Financial Results of Architectural and Outdoor-oriented Lighting Companies

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Analysis of 100 Major Lighting Manufacturers Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report Financial Analysis of 100 Major Lighting Manufacturers Worldwide, now at its third edition, is the result of the processing of a dataset made up of a large number of balance sheets (600 companies, for the period 2017-2021), including lighting fixtures, lighting components and lighting automotive manufacturers.

The purpose of this study is to assess the recent trends and structural characteristics of the lighting industry through the analysis of the balance sheets for the years 2017 to 2021 of a group of around 600 companies based worldwide and to identify, among them, the top 100 performing companies in the business. Top 100 players are reported separately as Big (over 50 million USD turnover) and Small players. In addition, a focus on the financial results of architectural and outdoor-oriented lighting companies is provided.

The total sample analysed, for which an homogeneous time series were available (approximately 500 companies), shows an average workforce of over 750 employees and an average turnover of over USD 158 million in 2021. In absolute terms, the industry exhibits a 2021 turnover of about USD 77 billion, an EBIT in excess of USD 5 billion, almost 365 employees.

The Report is made up by a short executive summary (around 50 pages) and an Excel database of company financial data and sector average.

The sample was selected according to the following criteria:

Availability of balance sheet data (consolidated and/or unconsolidated accounts);

Company turnover of over US$ 5 million in one of the years between 2017 and 2021;

Company's core activity corresponding to one of the following NACE codes 2740: Manufacture of electric lighting equipment.

Sample by geographical area:

290 European companies

165 Japanese and South Korean companies

77 Chinese companies

18 Asian Pacific companies

20 American companies.

Sample by lighting segment:

Lighting fixtures, 509 players

Automotive Lighting, 16 players

Lighting Components (semi-finished products, lighting sources), 74 manufacturers.

Sample by turnover range:

14 Very Big companies (Turnover 2021 over USD 1,000 million)

64 Big companies (Turnover 2021 over USD 100 million and under USD 1,000 million)

308 Mid-sized companies (Turnover 2021 over USD 10 million and under USD 100 million)

213 Small companies (Turnover 2021 below USD 10 million)

Key financial data: Operating Revenue (Turnover), Added Value, P/L before Tax, Net Income, EBITDA, EBIT

Turnover indicators: Total Assets, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow

Profitability ratios: Profit margin, ROE, ROA, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin

Structure ratios: Current and Solvency ratio

Employment data and per employee ratios: Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, EBIT per employee, Average cost of employee, Costs of employees / Operating revenue.

Annexed Excel File containing:

Financial tables on average lighting sector performance 2017-2021, based on the 600 companies' sample;

Companies' "Best in Class" selected data (top 100 performing players in 2021, "Big" and "Small");

Website, Stock Exchange reference, Holding data for 600 companies (when available);

Operating revenue (Turnover) 2021, number of employees and EBITDA available for around 600 companies.

The report is structured as follows:

Lighting sector performance. Analysis of Key financial data of 600 balance-sheet, for the period 2017-2021. Overview of the total sample in terms of turnover growth and turnover indicators, profitability, financial structure, employment, and productivity.

Analysis by geographical area. This chapter breaks down the sample of 600 companies by five geographical area, highlighting key financial data and ratios for each area.

Analysis by lighting segment. Each company is classified according to its core activity. The following Lighting segments are identified: Lighting Fixtures, Lighting Components, Automotive Lighting.

Analysis by company size. The sample of 600 companies was broken down by five turnover ranges, ranging from less than USD 10 million, to over USD 1,000 million during the last available year.

Analysis of the "best in class" companies. 100 companies were selected from the sample of 600 companies, grouped in "Best in Class" big players and "Best in Class" small players.

Analysis of the Architectural and Outdoor companies. Performance analysis of a sample of 49 Architectural-oriented lighting companies and 35 Outdoor-oriented lighting companies.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. SAMPLE SELECTION, METHODOLOGY AND DEFINITIONS

2. LIGHTING SECTOR PERFORMANCE

Total sample analysis: Key financial data, Profitability and Structure ratios, Employment and productivity, 2017-2021. Total and mean values

3. ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

Total lighting sector. Key financial data and ratios, 2017-2021. Total and mean values by the following areas:

Europe

Japan and South Korea

China

Asia Pacific

America

4. ANALYSIS BY LIGHTING SEGMENT

Key financial data and ratios, 2017-2021. Total and mean values by the following lighting segments:

Lighting Fixtures

Lighting Components

Automotive Lighting

5. ANALYSIS BY COMPANY SIZE

Total lighting sector. Key financial data and ratios, 2017-2021. Total and mean values by company size:

Very Big companies (turnover 2021 over 1000 USD million)

Big companies (turnover 2021 over 100 million USD and under 1000 million USD)

Mid-sized companies (turnover 2021 over 10 million USD and under 100 million USD)

Small companies (turnover 2021 under 10 USD million)

6a. BEST IN CLASS COMPANIES: BIG PLAYERS

Best in Class companies in the Lighting sector: Big players. Key financial data and ratios, 2017-2021. Total and mean values

Best in Class companies in the Lighting sector: Big players. Selected key financial data and ratios, profitability and financial structure indicators, labour indicators by Company, 2021. Ranking by Operating revenue

6b. BEST IN CLASS COMPANIES: SMALL PLAYERS

Best in Class companies in the Lighting sector: Small players. Key financial data and ratios, 2017-2021. Total and mean values

Best in Class companies in the Lighting sector: Small players. Selected key financial data and ratios, profitability and financial structure indicators, labour indicators by Company, 2021. Ranking by Operating revenue

7. FOCUS ON ARCHITECTURAL AND OUTDOOR COMPANIES

Top architectural and outdoor lighting players. Key financial data and ratios, 2017-2021. Total and mean values

Selected key financial data and ratios, profitability and financial structure indicators, labour indicators by Company, 2021. Ranking by Operating revenue

ANNEX: LIST OF 600 COMPANIES: SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, WEBSITE, STOCK EXCHANGE REFERENCE, HOLDING DATA

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acuity Brands (USA)

AEC (IT)

Alto (KR)

Arkoslight (ES)

Artemide (IT)

Bega (BE)

Bisong Lighting (CN)

Catellani & Smith (IT)

Celsa (CO)

Delta Light (BE)

Dextra Group (UK)

Eclatec (FR)

Eglo (AT)

Endo Lighting (JP)

EXC-LED Technology (CN)

Fagerhult (SE)

Flos (IT)

FSL (CN)

Gewiss (IT)

GMR Enlights (IT)

Haoyang (CN)

Hella (DE)

Hubbell (USA)

Intra Lighting (SI)

Inventronics (CN)

Iwasaki (JP)

Koito Manufacturing (JP)

Lamplast Finanziaria (IT)

LEDs C4 (ES)

Leedarson (CN)

Lightnet (PL)

Lighting and Urban Equipment (VN)

Ligman (TH)

Lival (FI)

Lombardo (IT)

Louis Poulsen (DK)

LSI (USA)

Luceco (UK)

Maltani (KR)

MK Illumination (SK)

MLS (CN)

Molto Luce (AT)

Nemo (IT)

Nowodworski (PL)

Ocean's King Lighting (CN)

O Luce (IT)

Opple (CN)

Pars Shahab (IR)

Performance In Lighting (IT)

PUK Italia (IT)

Ragni (FR)

Rangdong (VN)

Reggiani (IT)

Roy Alpha (CO)

Schreder (BE)

SG Armaturen (NO)

Signify (NL)

Simes (IT)

Sunway Opto-Electronic (CN)

Thorpe (UK)

Topmet (PL)

Ushio (JP)

Viabizzuno (IT)

Vizulo (LT)

Wever & Ducre (BE)

Wooree(KR)

Xal (AT)

Zumtobel (AT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tshiz7

