WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2023, 11.30 am EET



WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Tiina Sarhimaa



WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Sarhimaa



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Sarhimaa, Tiina



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: WithSecure Corporation



LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20230316080525_10



Transaction date: 2023-03-15



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000519228



Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 20032 Unit price: 0.00 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 20032 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



