WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Juha Kivikoski

Helsinki, FINLAND

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2023, 11.30 am EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kivikoski, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20230316080525_12

Transaction date: 2023-03-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 52082 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 52082 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com