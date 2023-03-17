English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2023, 11.30 am EET



WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Juha Kivikoski



WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Kivikoski



____________________________________________







Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Kivikoski, Juha



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: WithSecure Corporation



LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20230316080525_12



____________________________________________







Transaction date: 2023-03-15



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000519228



Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 52082 Unit price: 0.00 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 52082 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



