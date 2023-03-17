WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2023, 11.30 am EET
WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Tim Orchard
WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Orchard
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Orchard, Timothy
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20230316080525_13
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 52082 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 52082 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com