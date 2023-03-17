English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2023, 11.30 am EET



WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Christine Bejerasco

WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Bejerasco

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bejerasco, Christine

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20230316080525_11

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20032 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20032 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com