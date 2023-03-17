Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market is expected to accumulate a value of US$ 5.67 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a value of 11% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Lupus nephritis treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 5.67 Billion. Growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of the condition, rising awareness about the disease, and the development of new and innovative therapies.



One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing prevalence of lupus nephritis. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, approximately 1.5 million people in the United States have lupus, and up to 60% of them will develop lupus nephritis. In addition, the prevalence of lupus nephritis is also increasing in other parts of the world, particularly in developing countries.

Another factor driving the growth of the lupus nephritis treatment market is the development of new and innovative therapies. Over the past few years, there have been several promising advancements in the treatment of lupus nephritis, including the development of new medications and the use of biologic therapies.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The Lupus nephritis treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 11% CAGR in the foreast period 2023 to 2033

Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold 45% of the market share in 2023 for Lupus nephritis treatment market.

North America is expected to possess 44% market share for Lupus nephritis treatment market in 2023.

Europe Lupus nephritis treatment market size is expected to possess 40% market share in 2023.

“Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are continuing to develop new and innovative therapies for lupus nephritis. This, in turn, is contributing to growth of the market.” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the lupus nephritis treatment are Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Abbott

BMS has sponsored several clinical trials focused on developing treatments for lupus nephritis. For example, the company is currently sponsoring a Phase III clinical trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of abatacept in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) in patients with lupus nephritis.

In 2021, Eli Lilly announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of Olumiant in patients with lupus nephritis. The trial showed that Olumiant, in combination with standard-of-care treatment, significantly improved kidney function compared to standard-of-care treatment alone. Based on these results, Eli Lilly has submitted an application for regulatory approval of Olumiant as a treatment for lupus nephritis.

Key Segments Profiled in the Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market Survey

Drug Class:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressive Azathioprine Cyclophosphamide Mycophenolate

Belimumab

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



