Dairy Flavors Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Jeneil, Flavorjen, Kerry Group, Synergy Flavors & More

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Flavors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Flavor Profile, Form, Category, Nature, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dairy flavors market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,962.45 million in 2022 to US$ 2,552.19 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Asia Pacific held the largest share of the dairy flavors market in 2021. The market growth in the region is attributed to rising health awareness and increasing focus on tasty food in countries such as India, China, and Japan due to the growing disposable incomes. Consumers are willing to pay higher prices for dairy flavor products in these countries.

India stands as one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia-Pacific, where consumers are not willing to compromise on the taste and health factors of the food. The Indian subcontinent has a massive demand for regional and traditional flavors, which is fueling the market growth. The increasing need for new and foreign flavors compels the players to develop innovative and healthy dairy flavors. Different manufacturers are trying to replace sugar with dairy flavors.



Based on flavor profile, the dairy flavors market is segmented into cheese, butter, cream, and others. The cheese segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Elevating demand for food products, growing retail outlets, and increasing preference for fast food are bolstering the demand for cheese flavors. The availability of various types of cheese with different kinds of flavors is a major factor contributing to the development of the dairy flavors market for the cheese flavor.



Jeneil, Flavorjen, The Edlong Corporation, Givaudan S.A., Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies, Symrise, Synergy Flavors, Bluegrass Ingredients Inc., and Flavorade India are among the key players operating in the dairy flavors market. These players engage in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1962.45 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2552.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

