Agora's Real-Time Engagement API Powers Live Shopping Experience for UK-based LiveSell in Partnership with Arena Flowers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of live shoppable video sessions for Arena Flowers , the UK’s leading ethical flower business. The capability was built in partnership with LiveSell , a leading provider of Live Video Shopping solutions to power interactive retail and e-commerce experiences for a new generation of shoppers across devices.

As Gen Z consumers continue to embrace live shopping as a means to purchase their favorite products, as well as to better connect with brands, Arena’s offering aims to capitalize on the trend while modernizing floral sales strategies. During Arena’s Live Shopping sessions, customers can watch as the florist creates one of their hand-tied bouquets, asking them questions about the bouquet or what bouquet might be best suited to them. Soon, customers will even be able to create bespoke bouquets with a florist, offering their input in real-time from wherever they may be in the world. There will also be time-limited deals on products for participants attending livestream shows.

Agora’s technology, built in partnership with LiveSell’s video-dedicated network, allows for best-in-class audio and video quality, reliability and scalability. Agora provides capabilities for two-way voice, video and text interaction with hosts, plus features such as live polling, private messaging and the simultaneous streaming of shows to other social networks. Live Shopping provides a highly customisable shopping experience that can be integrated with existing websites and is available on any device with a web browser.

“Live video shopping is pushing the envelope for e-commerce engagement, allowing customers to make informed decisions and experience products in real-time from the comfort of home,” said Tony Zhao, Founder & CEO, Agora. “We are proud to power this collaboration between Arena Flowers and LiveSell to enable both to innovate the UK's floral industry, and offer a highly customizable shopping experience through any device.”

In the lead-up to Mother’s Day, Arena will also be broadcasting daily shows in which a florist will walk customers through arranging and creating a different Mother’s Day bouquet each day. Alongside the online demonstration, customers can ask Arena’s florist anything about their bouquet, allowing customers to make an informed decision prior to purchasing.

For more information about Agora, please visit: https://www.agora.io .

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

PR Contact:

Matt Herman

agora@crenshawcomm.com