Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Tissue Diagnostics estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Tissue Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$733.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Tissue Diagnostics Market: Prelude
- Immunohistochemistry Emerges as the Major Tissue Diagnostic Test
- Breast Cancer Leads the Application Market for Tissue Diagnostics
- Hospitals Represent the Leading End-Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth
- Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industries
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Tissue Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Tissue Diagnostics
- Increasing Healthcare Spending Levels Augur Well for the Market
- Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Countries
- Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine: An Opportunity for Tissue Diagnostics Market
- Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs
- Sustained Advancements in Tissue Diagnostics Space Fuel Market Prospects
- Market Poised to Benefit from Digitalization of Tissue Diagnostic Techniques & Automated Tissue Diagnostic Systems
