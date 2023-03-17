Global Foliar Spray Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030 from $6.5 Billion in 2022 - Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar Spray

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foliar Spray: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Foliar Spray Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Foliar Spray estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Nitrogenous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphatic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $922.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Foliar Spray market in the U.S. is estimated at US$922.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 577 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Foliar Spray

Foliar Spray Market: Prospects and Outlook

Nitrogenous Foliar Sprays Emerges as the Largest Segment

Horticultural Crops at the Forefront of Growth in Foliar Sprays Market

Europe Leads the Global Foliar Sprays Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Foliar Spray Market Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in Use of Liquid Fertilizers

Numerous Advantages of Foliar Feeding Drives Growth in the Foliar Spraying Market

Factors Determining Success of Foliar Spray Application

Shrinking Arable Land and Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth

With Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional Insecurity, Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Supplementary Approach to Soil Nutrient Application

Efficiency of Foliar Feeding Vs Soil Application

Intensive Farming and Emergence of Mega Farms Raises Importance of Foliar Spraying to Promote Nutrient Uptake in Crops

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Organic Foliar Spray: A Sustainable Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

Nitrogenous Foliar Spraying Offers Significant Advantages for Nursery Production

Need to Bolster Soil Life Propels Adoption of Foliar Spray in Permaculture Gardens

Foliar Application for Horticultural Crops: A Promising Market

Increase in Horticultural Crops Production: Opportunity for Foliar Spray Market

Foliar Micronutrient Feeding Holds an Edge over Soil Application for Addressing Micronutrient-Deficiency Symptoms

Soybean Crops Benefit from Foliar Fertilizer Application

Foliar Nutrition Helps Improve Growth, Seed Yield, and Yield Attributes of Pulse Crops

Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar Spray

Promising Growth Outlook for Biostimulants Favors Foliar Spray Market

Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Vital Tool for Biofortification

Rising Significance of Nano-Foliar Application

Push towards Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic Fertilizers to Restrain Growth in Foliar Spray Market

Foliar Spray of Herbicides Become Essential Part of Weed Management

Ease of Use Presents Foliar Spray as the Preferred Application Technique for Plant Activators

Innovative Solutions Drive Growth in Foliar Spray Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 88 Featured)

Coromandel International Limited (India)

EuroChem Group (Switzerland)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China)

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

TRIBOdyn AG (Germany)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky5ivf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment