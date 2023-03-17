Global Bioactive Wound Management Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Smart Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioactive Wound Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $694.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Bioactive Wound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$694.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.

As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions

Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest

Smart Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

Startups Enter the Fray

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant

Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing

Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend

Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management

3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria

New Bioactive Wound Dressings

Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives

Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth

COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market

Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load

Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern

Tissue Engineering in Wound Care

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

