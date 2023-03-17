Global Bioactive Wound Management Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Smart Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioactive Wound Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $694.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Bioactive Wound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$694.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.
As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|403
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis & Patient Suffering Create Need for Effective Interventions
- Dwindling Revenues for Wound Care Practices
- Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectorie
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude
- Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude
- Outlook
- Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective Wound Management Products
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
- Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings
- Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions
- Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
- Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest
- Smart Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care
- Startups Enter the Fray
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant
- Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing
- Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend
- Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management
- 3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria
- New Bioactive Wound Dressings
- Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives
- Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth
- COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients
- Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings
- Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market
- Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load
- Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern
- Tissue Engineering in Wound Care
- Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
- Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 90 Featured)
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec Group plc
- Covalon Technologies Ltd.
- DermaRite Industries, LLC
- ETS Wound Care, LLC
- Hartmann USA, Inc.
- Hollister Incorporated
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- MiMedx Group
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Organogenesis Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e7bfk
