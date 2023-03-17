Eyewear Market to grow at a growth rate of 8.19 percent, reaching USD 214.25 Bn by 2029

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Consumer Goods & Services business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Eyewear Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Eyewear Market was USD 114.14 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 8.19 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 214.25 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 114.14 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 214.25 Bn CAGR 8.19 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 255 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Product, Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Eyewear Market Scope and Research Methodology:

The report is a comprehensive analysis of Eyewear Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. The Eyewear Market report provides an overview of the Eyewear Market for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants for developing investment strategies and marketing strategies. The Eyewear Market was analysed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio & improvement required in the logistics, technological advancement adopted, sand mergers and acquisitions. The segments covered in the Eyewear Market report are by Product, Distribution Channel.

Technical developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Eyewear Market are also profiled. The new entrants in Distribution Channel was researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers, and new entrants with an overall view of the Distribution Channel for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Distribution Channel size and volume.

Eyewear Market Overview

The Eyewear Market includes products such as Contact Lenses, Spectacles, Sunglasses and different lens materials. The scope of Eyewear Market includes end-users men, women, and unisex eyewear, and sales channels such as online and offline retail stores. The Eyewear Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for sunglasses given the rising awareness about eye disorders.

Rising incidence of Eye health issues influence the growth of market

Increase in the awareness related to Eye disorders across the world, is expected to drive the eyeglass products acceptance. The rising availability of spectacles and sunglasses in retails and online channels is expected to influence the market over the forecast period. Many people are suffering from myopia and hyper myopia which is expected to increase the need for eyecare related services and eyewear. The high demand for sunglasses and increase in adoption of sunglasses is influence the growth of market.

Use of cheaper frames and sunglasses is expected to hamper the growth of market

Local shops and manufacturers of eyewear producing cheaper frames, spectacles and sunglasses is expected to restrain the growth of market. Higher cost of luxurious frames, sunglasses and contact lenses have high import duties are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of Eyewear Market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing Eyewear Market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region held the major share in eyewear market in 2021. Increasing demand for eyewear such as frames, sunglasses, colored contact lenses and frames as fashion accessories. The availability of inexpensive products & cost-effective services, which is pouring the market for eyewear in the Asia-Pacific region. The region is hub for many fashion brands is expected to growth of Eyewear Market during forecast period.

North America is also held the major amount of share in the year 2021. Well-developed e-commerce delivery system in the region and availability of services with increased local production in the region is influence the growth of market.

Eyewear Market Segmentation

Based on Product, Spectacles segment is expected to be the largest source of Eyewear Market over the forecast period

The spectacles segment held the major share in the overall market in 2021. The segment is expected to maintain its dominating position over the forecast period. Increasing demand for contact lenses is expected to boost the contact lens segment growth.

Based on Distribution Channel, online segment is expected to be the largest source of Eyewear Market over the forecast period

The retail stores segment held the major share in the overall market in 2021. The segment is expected to maintain its dominating position over the forecast period. Rise in popularity of purchasing eyeglass products through online stores and channel is expected to grow over the forecast period

By Product, Online channel

Contact Lenses

Spectacles

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Eyewear Market Key Players include:

Bausch and Lomb Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Charmant Group

CooperVision

Warby Parker

EssilorLuxotttica

Zeiss International

HOYA Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Cooper Vision

Fielmann AG

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Marcolin SpA.

De Rigo Vision S.p.A

Alcon

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Charmant Inc.

MAUI JIM, INC.

Bausch & Lomb

Fittingbox

Key questions answered in the Eyewear Market are:

What are Eyewear?

What was the Eyewear Market size in 2021?

What is the forecast period of Eyewear Market?

What is the growth rate of the Eyewear Market?

Which factors are expected to influence the Eyewear Market growth?

What factors are expected to hamper the Eyewear Market growth?

Who are the key players in the Eyewear Market?

Which segment dominated the Eyewear Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Eyewear Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Eyewear Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

