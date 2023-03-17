Biometric Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Systems Market by Offering, Biometrics Type, Contact Type, Authentication Type, Platform, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biometric systems market is expected to reach $51.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for mobile biometrics devices, rising government initiatives for biometrics technology, increasing use of biometric technology in consumer electronics for authentication and identification applications, and the growing need for security measures in military and law enforcement are the key factors driving the growth of the biometric systems market.



Based on authentication type, the multi-factor authentication segment is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the growing adoption of BYOD, rising cyber security incidents and identity thefts, and high demand for cloud-based MFA solutions. Also, the wide adoption of authentication solutions across BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors resulting in the growing demand for multi-factor authentication solutions is expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.



Based on platform, the mobile devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising trend of mobile transactions, growing adoption of biometrics features in smartphones, and rising use of mobile biometrics in e-commerce and online gaming are expected to support the growth of this segment.



Based on end user, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing incidence of healthcare data breaches and medical identity theft, adoption of contactless biometrics authentication, and integration of biometric solutions in healthcare set-ups in emerging economies are expected to support the growth of this segment.



In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the biometric systems market. Also, this region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is mainly driven by the presence of prominent players, the rising need for biometric systems for security purposes, supportive government initiatives across the region, and investments by major biometrics companies.

The global biometric systems market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely

NEC Corporation (Japan)

CardLogix Corporation (U.S.)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Thales Group (France)

Integrated Biometrics LLC (U.S.)

Iris ID Inc. (U.S.)

Suprema Inc. (South Korea)

HID Global Corporation (U.S.)

Precise Biometrics (Sweden)

Aware Inc. (U.S.)

Daon Inc. (U.S.)

M2SYS Technology (U.S.)

BIO-key International (U.S.)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

BioRugged (South Africa)

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH (Germany)

IDEMIA (France)

ImageWare Systems Inc. (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Biometric Systems Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency & Limitation

1.4 Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.2. Market Analysis, by Biometrics Type

3.3 Market Analysis, by Authentication Type

3.4. Market Analysis, by Contact Type

3.5. Market Analysis, by Platform

3.6. Market Analysis, by Application

` 3.7. Market Analysis, by End User

3.8. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.9. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Global Biometric Systems Market Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Security Requirements in the BFSI Sector

4.2.1.2. Government Initiatives Encouraging the Adoption of Biometric Technologies

4.2.1.3. Integration of Biometric Capabilities into Mobile Devices

4.2.2. Global Biometric Systems Market Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Capital Requirements for Deploying High-End Biometric Systems

4.2.3. Global Biometric Systems Market Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Significant Advances in Biometric Solutions Designed for Authentication and Identification Applications

4.2.4. Global Biometric Systems Market Challenges

4.2.4.1. Misconceptions and a Lack of Knowledge Regarding Biometric Solutions

4.2.5. Global Biometric Systems Market Trends

4.2.5.1. Growing Adoption of Biometrics-as-a-Service

4.3. Case Studies

4.4. Global Biometric Systems Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. The Impact of Covid-19 on the Biometric Systems Market



6. Biometric Systems Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Cameras

6.2.2. Scanners

6.3 Software



7. Biometric Systems Market, by Biometrics Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fingerprint Recognition

7.3. Face Recognition

7.4. Voice Recognition

7.5. Palm Print Recognition

7.6. Iris Recognition

7.7. Signature Recognition

7.8. Vein Recognition

7.9 Other Biometric Types (Heartbeat Reader and Hand Geometry)



8. Biometric Systems Market, by Authentication Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-factor Authentication

8.3 Multi-factor Authentication



9. Biometric Systems Market, by Contact Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Contact-based

9.3 Contactless

9.4 Hybrid



10. Biometric Systems Market, by Platform

10.1. Introduction

10.2. On-Site

10.3. Mobile Devices

10.4. Wearable Devices

10.5. Personal Computers



11. Biometric Systems Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Digital Identification

11.3. Security & Surveillance

11.4. Access Control & Authentication

11.5 Other Applications (Border Control and Law & Enforcement)



12. Biometric Systems Market, by End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Information Technology & Telecom

12.3 Government

12.4 Retail

12.5 Finance & Insurance

12.6 Military/ Law Enforcement

12.7 Healthcare

12.8 Recreation

12.9 Education

12.10 Transportation & Warehousing

12.11 Other End Users (Hotel & Food Services and Constructions)

