Global Anti-Jamming GPS Market Report 2023: Rising Defense Expenditure Worldwide Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Jamming GPS Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report



The global anti-jamming GPS market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.99% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$9.193 billion in 2027, from US$3.459 billion in 2020.



The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for GPS technology in various military and civilian applications. Rising investments and funding for the development of novel GPS anti-jamming technologies for different applications are expected to drcive market growth during the forecast period.

Major key players and institutions have been investing a considerable amount of capital in the development of novel and advanced anti-jamming solutions. Global tension among various nations that have some of the largest defense budgets is driving the demand for anti-jamming equipment across various developed countries.

Tension between countries such as China, India, Russia, and Ukraine will increase the demand for advanced surveillance and other capabilities, thus, pushing the market growth. Moreover, the high military and defense expenditure is another key factor that is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Players in the market are introducing innovative products which will further contribute to overall market growth. For instance, NovAtel has announced the launch of new GPS Anti-Jam Technology (GAJT) solution which has applications in commercial and defense marine markets. The GAJT-410MS is a low size and weight unit that protects unmanned surface vessels from interference and jamming.



One of the prime reasons supporting the market growth is the rising defense expenditure, worldwide. Various countries around the globe are adopting innovative and advanced solutions to strengthen their anti-jamming equipment capabilities. Many developed economies spend more than 5% of GDP on their military and defense sector (Source: Our World in Data). According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the total world military expenditure in 2020 was $1,981 billion which is 2.6% higher than 2019 and 9.3% higher than 2011.

The United States is considered as one of the biggest spenders, with total spending of around US$778 billion in the year 2020. The US department of defense is also planning to invest a large sum of capital in military modernization and technologies like AI, 5G communication, GPS technology and quantum computing which will significantly contribute to the overall market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the current ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and planned procurements of advanced military equipment for the replacement of old and aging equipment are projected to accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period.



From dismounted troops' point-to-point navigation to precise weapon guidance, leading nations around the world have grown almost entirely reliant on GPS in military operations. This has led to a surge in the instances of GPS jamming cases throughout the world. GPS technology is often used to run weapons systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), troop radios, and other applications. The expansion of satellite navigation, as well as the demand for improved military navigation systems, is encouraging GPS technological innovations, which are expected to expand the market.



In 2021, overall global military spending increased by 0.7 percent, reaching US$2113 billion. The United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, and Russia accounted for more than 60% of global military spending in 2021, according to new estimates released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). It would be the seventh year in a row that expenditure climbed. The United Kingdom recently announced an extra UK£1.3 billion (US$1.63 billion) for military support to Ukraine. The UK has already supplied anti-tank and anti-ship missiles, air defense systems, and other equipment systems to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. These instances of increased government expenditure on defense systems are expected to increase the anti-jamming GPS market.



Market Developments:

October 2020: Mayflower Communications was granted a US$56 million contract for a GPS navigation antenna system. The technology will be used by the United States military and will be phased out in September 2024.

December 2021: The Pentagon signed a US$315 million contract with BAE Systems for new anti-jamming GPS chips bringing the total deal worth US$640 million. The procurement is expected to help with the provision of more competent common GPS units to troops.

March 2022: The Biden-Harris Administration filed a planned FY 2023 Budget request to Congress, totaling US$813.3 billion for national security, with US$773.0 billion for the Department of Defense. The FY 2023 Budget strives to develop the military workforce and strengthen resilience and preparedness. Space and Space-Based Systems are among the investments, which include two GPS Enterprises for US$1.8 billion. Furthermore, for the next three years, the United States Space Force has planned for allies to borrow and test navigation system that uses a new GPS signal that is difficult to block. Allies can borrow receiver cards for military GPS user equipment technology for lab and field testing as per the new deal, according to the Space and Missile Systems Center.

Market Segmentation:

By Receiver Type

Commercial and Transportation Grade

Military and Government Grade

By Technology

Beam Steering Technique

Civilian Technique

Nulling Technique

By Application

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Flight Control

Position, Navigation, and Timing

Others

By End-User

Military

Civilian

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $3.46 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.19 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned





Hexagon

Raytheon Company

NovAtel Inc.

Orolia

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Harris Corporation

BAE Systems

InfiniDome, Ltd.

Cobham Ltd.

Chelton Ltd.





