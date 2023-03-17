North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Report 2023: Demand for Single Endpoint Management Solutions Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America unified endpoint management market is expected to grow from US$ 2,619.88 million in 2022 to US$ 14,597.22 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2022 to 2028.



Rise in Demand for Single Endpoint Management Solutions Across Industries is Driving the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market



The rise of smart consumer devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), business process automation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to the advent of smart workplaces. With the adoption of advanced technologies, the competition level is rising at an unprecedented rate across industries. Companies are striving to find solutions that help them achieve high operational efficiency while reducing costs.

Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as unified endpoint management has been growing rapidly across IT & telecom, government & defense, healthcare, BFSI, education, and manufacturing sectors. The demand for a single and unified endpoint control and the limitations of various other models, such as Mobile Device Management and Enterprise Mobility Management, are boosting the growth of the North America unified endpoint management market .



Small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly focusing on streamlining their business models by implementing cloud services to increase market efficiency. However, SMEs lack strong security measures to protect their files, networks, endpoints, and apps from cyber-attackers. Therefore, cloud-based data management solutions and service providers are predicted to experience significant potential for innovation and the adoption of better endpoint security solutions as SMEs focus on cloud services, which will fuel the North America unified endpoint management market growth.

Furthermore, according to a recent Interpol assessment on the rise in cybercrime during the COVID-19 pandemic, phishing, scams, and frauds accounted for nearly 59% of all reported cyber threats. The research says that this trend will probably get worse because of the economic downturn and changes in the corporate environment brought on by the pandemic. In this context, several companies have rolled out new initiatives.

For instance, in a partnership with Microsoft, Aruba unveiled new digital transformation solutions in March 2021 to accelerate the move from the edge to the cloud and guide the market's expansion. Thus, the substantial growth in number of endpoints across organizations and standardization of data protection rules is driving North America unified endpoint management market.



North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Overview



The US, Canada, and Mexico are key economies in North America. In the region, rising dependence on advanced technology, growing need for information and asset security, and increasing spending by SMEs on cybersecurity are a few factors encouraging enterprises to invest heavily in data security. Furthermore, the Interstate Technology and Regulatory Council (ITRC) 2021 reports show that there were 1,001 data breaches in the US in 2020, up from an average of 614 in 2019. Furthermore, according to VMware's "North America Security Insights Report," most businesses in Canada experienced cyberattacks in 2020 as many employees were working from home. Hence, many security executives are enhancing their cybersecurity policies and securing endpoints to combat new cyberattacks. Therefore, the increasing cyberattacks and growing awareness toward endpoint security are anticipated to fuel the North America unified endpoint management market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments by enterprises in advanced technologies to simplify their operations are also driving the regional market growth.



The North America unified endpoint management market growth is primarily driven by the presence of various key players, including IBM, VMware, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, and MobileIron. Owing to the growing demand for unified endpoint management solutions and increasing competition in the market, unified endpoint management solutions vendors adopt various strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, to maintain their market position.

For instance, in February 2019, VMware, Inc. announced the acquisition of AetherPal, a US-based smart remote solution provider for IT. With the acquisition, VMware, Inc. aimed to increase its Workspace ONE intelligent platform and its unified endpoint management solution capabilities by adding AetherPal remote support solution. Similarly, in September 2020, Ivanti acquired a MobileIron, a mobile-centric UEM solutions provider, and PULSE SECURE, a mobile security and secure access provider. The acquisition strengthens the position of Ivanti in the unified endpoint management market.

The market players in North America are also focusing on product launches and developments. For example, in September 2017, Microsoft introduced new Microsoft Intune features to expand its UEM capabilities. These features include conditional access improvements across all platforms, Jamf integration for compliance with macOS devices, and a new System Center Configuration Manager (ConfigMgr) ecomanagement capability for modern Windows 10 management.



North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Segmentation



The North America unified endpoint management market is segmented into component, deployment type, platform, organization size, end user, and country.

Based on component, the North America unified endpoint management market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment held the larger market share in 2022.

Based on deployment type, the North America unified endpoint management market is segmented into cloud based and on-premise. The cloud based segment held the larger market share in 2022.

Based on platform, the North America unified endpoint management market is segmented into desktop and mobile. The desktop segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the North America unified endpoint management market is segmented into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, automotive and transportation, retail, manufacturing, and others. The IT and telecom segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Based on country, the North America unified endpoint management market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2619.88 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14597.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.1% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Landscape



5. North America Unified Endpoint Management - Market Dynamics



6. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market -Market Analysis



7. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Component



8. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Deployment Type



9. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Platform



10. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Organization Size



11. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By End User



12. North America Unified Endpoint Management Market - Country Analysis



13. Industry Landscape



14. COMPANY PROFILES



15. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Citrix Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

MICROLAND LIMITED

Microsoft Corporation

SCALEFUSION

STEFANINI

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yjvde

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment