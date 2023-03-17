InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Q Battery Metals’ Exploration Plans for 2023, which will Focus on their Lithium Projects in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q Battery Metals (CSE:QMET) (OTCPink:BTKRF) (FSE:0NB) announced their exploration plans for 2023, which will focus on their lithium projects in Quebec. The initial program will target the company’s La Corne South Lithium project, north of Val d’Or, in an area of the Abitibi Greenstone belt of rocks that host numerous deposits and mines, in particular, the area around the La Corne Batholith which hosts 16 documented lithium showings and two deposits.



Nine lithium projects are located within 20 kilometres of the La Corne South project, including Sayona Mining’s North American Lithium mine, a joint venture with Piedmont Lithium, which is just 11 km NW of Q Battery’s La Corne South project.

In June 2022, a formal agreement was announced by Sayona to restart spodumene production at their North American Lithium Mine, which will ultimately include the development of a spodumene conversion facility to produce lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate, as per Sayona’s agreement with the Québec Government to develop a local downstream processing capability in proximity to the North American battery market.

Nine km to the north of the La Corne South project, Sayona Mining and Jourdan Resources are planning an extensive diamond drilling program for 2023 to expand the Vallee Lithium deposit.

Management cautions viewers that lithium resources that exist on properties outside of the Q Battery Metals claims are not direct indicators of lithium mineralization on the claims.

The Q Battery claims cover 10 kilometres of the La Corne Batholith and contacting volcanic rocks. Preliminary review of the rock sampling results from the 2021 Q Battery Metals work program indicated elevated lithium in the area of the Boily-Berubé mineral showing, which was documented as being associated with granitic pegmatites.

One kilometer north of the Boily-Berubé showing, in 2004, Falconbridge (Noranda Inc.) completed diamond drill hole FIE 15-04-01 where core sampling returned up to 333 ppm lithium over 1.5 m at a depth of 186 m. Lithium was not the targeted element during these previous exploration programs, and most historic drill holes did not analyze core for lithium.

The Boily-Berubé showing has been prospected primarily for molybdenum with discovery of elevated molybdenum and bismuth in quartz-feldspar "veins". In 1989, trenching and prospecting uncovered vein material at five locations in proximity to the Boily-Berubé showing. The veins were tested for molybdenum and copper.

Q Battery Metals is currently contacting geophysical consulting companies to undertake a resistivity survey, which is demonstrated as capable of mapping pegmatite within the host volcanic rocks, over the target area on the La Corne South project.

Prior surveying undertaken by Q Battery Metals included magnetics and conductivity surveys, which will be remodeled for features that might indicate pegmatite bodies. Follow-up to the geophysical surveying will include rock sampling of any available outcrops, along with soil sampling. The company plans to trench and drill the most prospective targets delineated from the 2023 exploration program. Drilling could be undertaken this summer.

