Sleep Aids Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the publisher examines the way in which the sleep aids market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.
Healthcare is on the verge of undergoing a major transformation in its digital environment. Sleep aids are medications or medical equipment that help people who suffer from sleep disorders fall asleep. Medication, sleep laboratories, sleep apnea devices, and mattresses and pillows are all examples of sleep aids. Higher stress levels in affluent countries and rapidly changing lifestyles in developing countries are predicted to be significant growth drivers for sleeping aid products during the study period and to accelerate as a population with higher stress levels soon.
Furthermore, factors such as the increasing prevalence of insomnia and other diseases and the growing adoption of wearable monitors and sensors will likely drive market expansion.
In this report, the global market for sleep aids has been segmented based on product type, sleep disorder and geography. Based on product type, the sleep aids market has been categorized into mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medications, sleep laboratory, and home sleep tests. Based on sleep disorder type, the sleep aids market has been segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS), and others. Mental depression and other painful diseases are on the rise. Mental depression is the cause of sleep problems.
Additionally, using some medications for a chronic condition over an extended time has side effects that are thought to impair a patient's ability to sleep. Therefore, the market is growing as chronic diseases like cancer become more common.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2027. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes
- A comprehensive overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for sleep aids
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for sleep aids, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global sleep aids market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, sleep disorder type, and region
- Updated information on market drivers and opportunities for sleep aids industry, key shifts and regulations, technology specific challenges, and other demographic factors affecting the sleep aids market demand over the forecast period (2022-2027)
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, and other emerging countries
- A comparative study and Porter's Five Forces analysis considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the sleep aids market
- Holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global market for sleep aids
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the sleep aids market, with global market data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues
- Detailed company profiles of the leading market players, including Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Ambulatory Monitoring Inc. (AMI), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and ResMed Inc.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|152
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$89.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$125.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Growing Number of Insomnia Disorders
5.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
5.2.3 Increasing Demand for Medication Including Herbal Medicines Due to Unhealthy Lifestyles
5.2.4 Increase in Geriatric Population Across the World
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Side Effects of Medication
5.4 Market Opportunities
5.4.1 Growing Number of Sleep Aid Product Innovations
5.4.2 Opportunities in the Emerging Nations
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Sleep Disorder
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Chapter 11 Appendix: List of Acronyms
Companies Mentioned
- Actigraph LLC
- Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.
- Ambulatory Monitoring Inc.
- Apnea Sciences Corp.
- Blairex Laboratories Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Braebon Medical Corp.
- Cadwell Laboratories Inc.
- Camntech Ltd.
- Circadiance LLC
- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
- Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
- Glidewell
- Hans Rudolph Inc.
- Modern Dental Laboratory Usa
- Nihon Kohden America Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Resmed Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l37e9b-aids-global?w=12-aids?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.