Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market Report 2023: Featuring Senior, Eaton Corporation, Meggitt, Unison Industries & More

The "Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Insights



Metal bellows, a type of flexible seals, are thin-walled cylindrical components whose surface area features a corrugated structure perpendicular to the cylinder axis. This corrugated structure helps the bellow to act flexibly during axial, lateral, and/or angular deformation. The bellows are pressure, temperature, and corrosion-resistant as well as torsion-resistant.



The performance of the bellows depends on several factors including the type of raw material used, its properties, design factor, manufacturing process, etc. They are used in a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, etc. among all the end-use industries, the aerospace industry is the biggest demand generator of metal bellows, alone capturing a more than 25% share of the market (value basis) in 2022.



The market started recovering from the disruption brought on by the COVID pandemic in the year 2022. The aerospace & defense metal bellows market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 308.8 million in 2028. Major factors, such as a continuous rise in the use of metal bellows for various applications in the aerospace industry, increasing preference of metal bellows for high-temperature applications, huge order backlogs of commercial aircraft, and expected rise in the production rate of the key aircraft programs are expected to fuel the demand for metal bellows during the forecast period.



Based on the product type, the aerospace & defense metal bellows market is segmented into edge-welded bellows, mechanically formed bellows and others. Edge-welded bellows are expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period. Edge-welded bellows offer a wide range of operating temperatures, superior stroke capabilities, and more precise spring rates, making them suitable for a variety of applications where performance is critical.



Based on the material type, the market is segmented into titanium alloys, stainless steel alloys, nickel alloys, and others. Titanium alloy-based metal bellows is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period. Titanium alloy bellows provide many advantages, such as extremely lightweight construction, high strength, excellent price-performance ratio, and high corrosive fluid resistance. Also, the rising demand for lightweight construction, high-strength material, and good media compatibility drives the demand for titanium in the A&D industry. It is estimated that there would be a further increase in the penetration of titanium in the crucial sections (including metal bellows) of the latest aircraft programs.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented into airframe, engine, and others. The airframe is estimated to remain the most dominant application in the coming years. The engine also accounts for a reasonable share of the market. Key application areas of the engine are bleed air ducts, drain systems, firewall seals, nacelle seals, and duct seals. Major material types used in engine applications are high-temperature titanium alloys, CRES, and nickel alloys.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace & defense metal bellows during the forecast period. This region has a presence of a large number of major OEMs and aerospace giants, such as Boeing, which make the region a growth engine of the aerospace industry. Most of the aerospace & defense metal bellows suppliers have their presence in the region.



Asia-Pacific, a relatively small market, is likely to heal up at the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market scenario. The region's market will be driven by a host of factors including an expected increase in the demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320, A330, and A350 aircraft programs; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919); rising aircraft fleet size; and increasing military expenditure by key countries such as China and India.

Key Players



The market is highly populated with the presence of some local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aerospace & defense metal bellows market.

Senior plc

Eaton Corporation Plc

Meggitt PLC

Unison Industries, LLC

MW Industries

Smiths Group plc

EagleBurgmann Germany GmbH & Co KG

AMETEK, Inc. (FMH Aerospace Corp)

U.S. Bellows, Inc

Enpro Industries

