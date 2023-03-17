Fellaz’s NFT Ticket for Ultra Abu Dhabi 2023 Powered By BNB Chain Sets New Standard for Web3 Fan Entertainment

Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fellaz, the official VIP host and sponsor of Ultra Abu Dhabi 2023, concluded the two-day event, successfully marking the festival's first-ever appearance in the Middle East and setting a new standard for Web3 fan engagement and entertainment.



Held at Etihad Park in YAS Island, the festival drew together fans from over 50 different countries and featured globally renowned DJs, including Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Armin Van Buuren, and more.



Fellaz, a Web3 NFT ecosystem onboarding major entertainment companies, artists, influencers, and the next generation of fandom platforms, launched ‘Fellaz NFT Ticket’ - a limited NFT collection ticket providing VIP admission and exclusive perks that the holders could redeem on-site.



Fellaz’s NFT-based ticket, powered by BNB Chain and sold at BinanceNFT, provided a secure and seamless ticketing experience for Ultra Abu Dhabi VIP fans while ensuring ticket authenticity. In addition, the NFTs holders were granted access to Fellaz-only fast-track entry, a VIP dedicated bar, VVIP washrooms, merchandise coupons, complimentary drinks, and more.



The events market in the Middle East and Africa reached $ 53.63 billion in 2022 and an estimated US 76.67 billion by 2028. Given the region’s growing demand for immersive entertainment, the collaboration pays testament to how the entertainment industry and festival goers have pivoted, and now hold a keen interest in Web3. In addition, NFT ticket holders have demonstrated the enthusiasm and readiness of individuals to be part of a community that shares similar values.



"We are thrilled to have provided our guests with an unparalleled VIP experience at Ultra Abu Dhabi 2023 through our NFT ticketing solution," said Bobby Bhatia, CEO of Fellaz. "We are pleased to integrate blockchain technology with BNB Chain into the entertainment industry, and we look forward to more global partnerships and events in the future.”

Fellaz aims to create meaningful use cases for its community by exploring the innovation and possibilities of Web3 technology. The company's vision is to convert one-time customers of entertainment experiences into long-term community members.



Given the recent success, Fellaz will continue to create exclusive experiences, maximize user engagement, and develop new opportunities alongside major events in the entertainment industry. Moreover, Fellaz aims to establish additional regional partnerships to help people connect with the brands they love.



About UC Global



Based in Seoul, Korea, UC Global is an Asia-focused lifestyle and entertainment brand management company with a vision to create an ecosystem of services and products to further serve the region’s Millennial and Generation Z lifestyle and entertainment needs. UC Global produces a portfolio of live events such as Ultra Korea, Ultra Japan, and Ultra Bali, among many others. UC Global’s brands and events are produced across 12 countries and territories through over 100+ large format live events with over 1.4m fans in attendance.

About Fellaz

Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multi-chain Web3 entertainment business that offers real-world value through proprietary technology and global entertainment assets. As a digital and IRL event powerhouse, Fellaz creates exclusive experiences and maximizes user engagement via NFT-based lifestyle membership and ticketing services in entertainment and sports. Fostering and co-organizing original IRL events while managing a global lifestyle and entertainment membership service, Fellaz seeks to become the blueprint and a viable prototype for aspiring Web3 businesses while providing maximal value to the Fellaz ecosystem and its community members.

About BNB Chain

The BNB Chain is a community-driven and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It includes the BNB Beacon Chain and the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and supports a multi-chain ecosystem. With 3 billion transactions processed to date and over 200 million unique addresses, it is the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. The ecosystem supports over 1,300 active dApps, ranging from DeFi to NFTs, providing developers with massive user access and ultra-low gas fees.