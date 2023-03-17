Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2022: Upsurge in Cargo Traffic and Preferences Towards Air Travel Fuel Growth

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, User Type, End Use Industry, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace Coatings Market size valued to USD 2.15 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to project an elevation of USD 3.42 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022-2030.



The global aerospace coatings market held a volumetric sale of 684.6 kilotons in 2021 that is expected to level-up up-to 1137.8 kilotons by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022-2030.

Aerospace coatings offer high protection shield against extreme temperature ranges, intense ultraviolet exposure, erosion from air drag, corrosion due to humidity and helps in deflecting the impact of high velocity dust particles. Reducing weight of the aircrafts, it helps resist cracking due to fluctuating air pressures as well as contact with aggressive fluids.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The global aerospace coatings market is on a bloom, owing to the ever-increasing travel and global trades. The upsurge in cargo traffic, growing preferences towards air travel, fostering international trade and rise in the disposable incomes are altogether attributable for propelling the market growth. Besides, factors such as increasing investments in the military aviation and defense sectors, specifically in the emerging economies, shall positively influence the global market.



However, factors like stringent regulatory standards regarding use of some chemicals, time-consuming verification processes, as well as expensive raw materials are expected to hamper the growth the global aerospace coatings market.



Moreover, factors such as growing demand for next-gen aircrafts to replace existing ones, increasing preferences towards light weight coatings as well as ongoing R&D activities to reduce carbon foot prints, are paving the way for lucrative opportunities in the aerospace coatings market.



Competitive Landscape



The report includes a comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players ruling the global aerospace coatings market such as IHI Ionbond AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel N.V, Zircotec Ltd, LORD Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Mapaero, Zircotec Ltd., BryCoat Inc., AHC Oberflachentechnik, BASF SE, NV Specialty Coatings, and others.



The cutting-edge product launches, facility expansions and collaborations among the market players, is taking the global aerospace coatings market to new-heights. For instance, in October 2019, the global leader in motion and control technologies, Parker Hannifin Corporation took-over the LORD Corporation, a leading manufacturer of advanced adhesives and coatings, as well as vibration and motion control technologies, paying a hefty USD 3.675 billion. With this acquisition, Parker aims at creating a strong organization opting to deliver robust material science capabilities, advanced electrification, and high-tech aerospace product



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:





Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By Technology

Solvent Based Coatings

Water Based Coatings

Powder Coating

Other Technology

Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By User Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By User Type

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By Application

Exterior

Interior

Global Aerospace Coatings Market - By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Remaining Countries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Aerospace Coatings Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by Resin Type



5. Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by Technology



6. Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by User Type



7. Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by End-User



8. Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by Application



9. Global Aerospace Coatings Market, by Region



10. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AHC Oberflachentechnik GmbH

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Bry Coat INC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hentzen Coatings, Inc.

Ionbond

Lord Corporation

Mankiewicz Coating Solutions

NV Specialty Coatings

PPG Industries, Inc.

Saint Gobain

Sherwin-Williams Company

Zircotec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zyhk1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.