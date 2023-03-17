Global Edge AI Software Market Report 2022: Increased Advancements in Ai-Powered IoT in Smart Applications Set to Boost Growth

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge AI Software Market, by Component, by Data Source, by Application, by End-users, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edge AI software market held a market value of USD 1,459.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8,049.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.



Edge AI is the disposition of artificial intelligence applications in devices all over the physical world. The AI computation has to be done near the user at the edge of the network, near to the location of the data, rather than centrally in a cloud computing facility or even a private data center.



The market is set to boom at a double-digit growth rate owing to the increased advancements in AI-powered IoT in smart applications. The increased use of edge AI software in the 5G network industry also fuels the growth rate of the market.



On the other hand, the data privacy compliance standards are not proper in all regions which hamper the market growth to a limited extent. Moreover, AI and machine learning continue to develop, yet many AI disruptors lack the capacity to process complex AI, machine learning algorithms. Thus, such elements hinder the market growth.



Growth Influencers:



Advancements in AI-powered IoT (Internet of Things) for Intelligent Systems and Smart Applications



The extensive implementation of the Internet of Things has powered the detonation of big data. With the swift ability to amass data in every aspect of a business, the edge AI software are playing a prominent role. The AI-powered IoT software are used from industrial sensors, robots, to smart cameras. Thus, the increasing advancements fuel the market growth.



Use of Edge AI computing in 5G network



The edge AI software aids numerous end use industries. Using such a top-notch software for 5G networking purposes decreased costs and provides faster insights. It also offers effective data control and a streamlined operation. The 5G network permits establishing data centers at edge modules, and implementing industry-specific networks aided by virtualization and software-defined networking principles in a single environment. 5G coupled with IoT offers stable and secured connectivity, which increases the preference rate of this market considerably.



Segments Overview:



The global edge AI software market is segmented into component, data source, application, and end users.



By Component

Software

Software Tools

Platform

Services

Training and Consulting Services

System Integration and Testing

Support and Maintenance

The software segment held the largest market share of more than 80% in 2021. On the basis of the software segment, the platform sub-segment is expected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 3,500 Million during 2021 to 2027.



By Data Source

Biometric Data

Mobile Data

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Video and Image Recognition

The biometric data segment is anticipated to hold the highest growth rate of 36.6%. on the other hand, the sensor data held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021.



By Application

Access Control

Autonomous Vehicles

Energy Management

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Telemetry

Video Surveillance

Others

The energy management segment held the largest market share of more than 20% in 2021. On the other hand, the remote monitoring segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 900 Million during 2021 to 2027.



By End Users

Advanced Industries

Banking and Insurance

Chemicals and Agriculture

Consumer

Cross-Vertical

Energy and Materials

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector and Utilities

Retail

Travel, Transport and Logistics

The healthcare segment held the highest growth rate of 37.2%. Moreover, the travel, transport and logistics segment held the largest market share of more than 20% in 2021.



Regional Overview



By region, the global edge AI software market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia-Pacific market for edge AI software held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the more technological developments in the area. Moreover, the market in other regions of North America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.



The global edge AI software market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global edge AI software market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in edge AI software

Investment by Key Players

IBM

Microsoft

Apple

Regulatory Landscape

The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA)

General Data Protection Regulation

European Committee for Standardization

Personal Data Protection Act

Cloud Computing Framework

The global edge AI software market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global edge AI software market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global edge AI software market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global edge AI software market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global edge AI software market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global edge AI software market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global edge AI software market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global edge AI software market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1459.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8049.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.9% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Anagog Ltd.

Alef Edge, Inc.

AWS, Bragi.Com

Azion Technologies

Chaos Prime, Inc.

Foghorn Systems, Inc.

Clearblade, Inc.

Google

IBM

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc.

Imagimob

TACT.AI

Nutanix

Microsoft

Sixsq Sarl

Synaptics

Octonion

TIBCO Software

Veea Inc

