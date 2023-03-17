Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements Drive Adoption

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market, by Type, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive premium audio system market held a market value of USD 11,317.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20,052.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



The automotive premium audio system industry is growing steadily due to the enhanced application of premium systems, rising demand, and investing strategic activities by the key players. For instance, in September 2018, Pioneer, a Japanese car audio and entertainment system manufacturer, announced its possibility to set up a manufacturing facility in India to tap the fast-growing automobile market. The company is looking to supply its audio systems directly to vehicle manufacturers as factory fitments. On the other hand, the high cost factor of the premium audio systems hamper the market growth to a limited extent.



Growth Influencers:



Increasing number of hours spent in car due to traffic congestion



The increased modernization and urbanization in the developed regions affected the traffic routines in such regions. For instance, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute researchers revealed that an average American commuter wastes 54 extra hours a year in traffic delays. Commuters in the 15 most-congested cities spent an average of 83 hours stuck in traffic in 2017. Similarly, in Los Angeles, the most congested metro area, stalled traffic robbed commuters of an average of 119 hours in 2017. Thus, the increased congestions boost the demand for premium audio systems.



Technological advancements in premium audio systems



The rising investment by prominent players, coupled with the surge in developments in automotive premium audio system fuel the market growth.

For instance, in September 2021, Harman, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. expanded its aftermarket car solutions with the launch of JBL Club 605 CSQ, car speaker system, and JBL Celebrity 100, a bluetooth enabled car multimedia player in India. This entertainment system is available at various car retailer outlets across India at an introductory price of INR 5,490.

Similarly, in September 2019, HARMAN International, and Milan-based Garage Italia, specialized in customizing vehicles, entered into a partnership to bring legendary JBL sound to Garage Italia's custom-designed cars. As part of the collaboration, Garage Italia will customize their vehicles with JBL's portfolio of car aftermarket and consumer audio solutions to create unique sound solutions. Such measures drive the market growth.



Segments Overview:



The global automotive premium audio system market is segmented into data type, technology, device type, and end users.



By Type

8 Speakers

12 Speakers

18 Speakers

More than 24 Speakers

The 12 speakers segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 2,500 Million during 2021 to 2027. On the other hand, the 18 speakers segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period.



By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold the highest growth rate of 10% owing to the increasing use of premium audio systems in the passenger vehicles.



Regional Overview



By region, the global automotive premium audio system market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia-Pacific market for automotive premium audio system is estimated to hold the highest growth rate of more than 55% in 2021 owing to the presence of key automobile audio system manufacturers in the region.



The North America and European market for automotive premium audio system is set to increase at a steady rate. Moreover, the market in other regions of Latin America and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.



Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the global automotive premium audio system market include Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Clarion Co. Ltd., Bang & Olufsen, Dynaudio, Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation, Harman International, Blaupunkt, Meridian Audio, Boston Acoustics, Burmester Audiosysteme, JBL, Bowers & Wilkins, among others.



Major five players in the market hold approximately 60% of the market share. These market players are capitalizing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to sustain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Bang & Olufsen partnered with TechData to expand their premium range of audio products, including its portable smart home speakers which work in tandem with Google Assistant for the European customers.



The global automotive premium audio system market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global automotive premium audio system market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in automotive premium audio system

Consumer analysis

Market position of leading four players

The global automotive premium audio system market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global automotive premium audio system market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive premium audio system market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global automotive premium audio system market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global automotive premium audio system market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $11317.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $20052.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market



Chapter 4. Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market Overview



Chapter 5 Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis, By Type



Chapter 6 Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis, By Application



Chapter 7 Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis, By Geography



Chapter 8 North America Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Europe Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis



Chapter 11 China Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis



Chapter 12 Japan Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis



Chapter 13 South America Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis



Chapter 14 Middle East & Africa Automotive Premium Audio System Market Analysis



Chapter 15 Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook) *



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Bang & Olufsen

Dynaudio

Sony Corporation

Bose Corporation

Harman International

Blaupunkt

Meridian Audio

Boston Acoustics

Burmester Audiosysteme

JBL

Bowers & Wilkins

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc7l1n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment