Global Industrial IoT Display Market Report 2023: Rising Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analysis and Predictive Maintenance Drives Growth

The Global Industrial IoT Display Market is estimated to be USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such growing adoption of IoT and increasing demand of HMI devices.

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) displays can be defined as display devices used where complex industrial systems are networked together in a way that their sensor data is transmitted over the Internet for remote monitoring and performance analysis. The market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand for innovative and advanced but cost-effective loT display devices. However, most currently available industrial loT displays are expensive due to the deployment of advanced technologies such as loT-enabled and AR/VR devices. Hence, the availability of these devices on lease is likely to surge their demand for loT facilities, positively influencing market growth.

TFT-LCD: The largest segment of the Industrial IoT Display market, by technology

In 2022, TFT-LCD technology accounted for the largest share of the industrial IoT display market. There is an increased demand for TFT-LCD from various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and consumer electronics, among others. Excellent color display, extended half-life, exceptional aspect ratio control, and incredible versatility are some prominent features of TFT-LCD boosting its growth.

Healthcare: The end-use industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted year

The healthcare market is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare sector has been modernizing rapidly over the years by utilizing new technologies in conducting medical activities with increased accuracy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has been developing at a much faster pace to help the healthcare sector. Healthcare centers worldwide are facing difficulties in providing medical care and reducing the risk of exposure.

More than 20": The largest segment of the Industrial IoT Display market, by panel size

In 2022, the more than 20" panel size segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial IoT display market. Large panel displays are typically used for displaying production status on the plant floor. In the oil & gas industry, high-resolution industrial displays and video walls are used predominantly to study the data collected from seismic imaging. They are used in the transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare industries and for learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and other applications.

Research Coverage

The report segments the Industrial IoT Display market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World), panel size (less than 10", Between 10"and 20", and more than 20"), technology (TFT-LCD, LED, OLED, and other displays), application (human-Machine interface, remote monitoring, interactive displays, electronic shelf labels, and others), end-use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, energy & power, transportation, and others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Industrial IoT Display market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of IoT

Increasing Demand for HMI Devices

Rising Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analysis and Predictive Maintenance

Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0

Restraints

Higher Cost of Industrial IoT Displays Than Traditional Whiteboards

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Requirement of Maintenance and Frequent Software Upgrades

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Digital Signage in Industries

Integration of Advanced Technologies with Displays

Increasing Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

