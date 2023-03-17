North America School Furniture Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Hybrid Technology Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America School Furniture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Material, Product Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America school furniture market is expected to grow from US$ 2,385.22 million in 2022 to US$ 3,114.95 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Increasing Use of Hybrid Technology Is Fueling the Growth of North America School Furniture Market



Modern education technology has allowed for the formation of hybrid learning environments, where instructors are able to teach in-person conveniently and remote learners simultaneously. One such product is the enrolling tablet chair. This tablet chair features a 360o rotation and a dual right- or left-handed writing tablet chair. Its tablet surface is available with a porcelain steel whiteboard finish, intended to provide space for jotting down notes and ideas, brainstorming, and doodling.

Additionally, the sync tech cart is also hybrid-friendly furniture which is portable and multi-functional with several storage cupboards and a flip-up shelf, perfect for teachers who prefer to move about the classroom and create social distance. Furthermore, classrooms are evolving to keep up with modern teaching practices and technological advancements.

Traditional classrooms are no longer convenient for the current generation of students as they do not foster creativity and collaboration. In addition to this, tech-inspired educational furniture is one such aspect where the workforce revolves around the use of technology, and schools need to be able to offer their students a way to learn tech skills early on. With tech-inspired classroom furniture, instructors can explore novel teaching avenues and engage their students in a way they are comfortable and familiar with, such as multimedia tables.

Also, research studies reveal those modern classrooms that have adopted flexible furniture positively influence overall student engagement, creativity, and motivation. Engaging classroom furniture ideas include portable chairs and desks, mobile whiteboards, ergonomic seating, and storage units/cabinets. All these factors are driving the growth of the North America school furniture market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Construction of Schools

Increasing Use of Hybrid Technology

Market Restraints

Fluctuation in Prices of Wood

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Material

Future Trends

Growing Trend of Ergonomic Furniture

North America School Furniture Market Segmentation



The North America school furniture market is segmented into material type, product type, distribution channel, and country.

Based on material type, the North America school furniture market is segmented into wood, metal, plastic, and others. The wood segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on product type, the North America school furniture market is segmented into benches and chairs, desks and tables, storage units, and others. The benches and chairs segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the North America school furniture market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and contracts/bids. The contracts/bids segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the North America school furniture market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2022.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2385.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3114.95 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America School Furniture Market Landscape



5. North America School Furniture Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. North America School Furniture - Market Analysis



7. North America School Furniture Market Analysis - By Material Type



8. North America School Furniture Market Analysis - By Product Type



9. North America School Furniture Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel



10. North America School Furniture Market - Country Analysis



11. Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Scholar Craft Products Inc

Global Industries Inc

Educan Institutional Furniture Ltd

Ven-Rez Products Ltd

MityBilt Products Inc

MillerKnoll Inc

Fleetwood Group Inc

Steelcase Inc

Virco Mfg. Corp

Krueger International Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syu1gv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment