No. 6 2023 Articles of association

Articles of Association for Solar A/S as adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Solar held today, 17 March 2023, are enclosed.



Contact:

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen– tel. +45 29 92 18 11

FACTS ABOUT SOLAR

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13.9bn in 2022 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.





Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

