Global Personal Care Wipes Market 2022 to 2027: Development of Plant-based Products is Offering Various Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Wipes Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personal care wipes market was evaluated at US$6.729 billion in the year 2020.

Companies Mentioned

Albaad

Diamond Rides International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kmberly Clark

The Honest Company, Inc

Procter & Gamble

PDI LTD

Unicharm Corporation

Suominen Corporation

Rockline Industries

Personal care wipes refer to wet or dry wipes made from various materials such as polyester, polypropylene, cotton, wood pulp, or rayon fibres and formed into sheets. These wipes are used for numerous purposes, such as cleansing, disinfecting various surfaces, and cosmetics purposes, among others.

The personal care wipes market is projected to witness decent growth over the next five years, primarily on account of the growing demand for these products, especially across the developing economies of the region due to the hectic lifestyle of the people, which has led to an increased demand for convenience products.

Additionally, these wipes are disposable and further cause a minimal impact on the environment, which also positively impacts their adoption, especially by the millennial female population and by mothers for the proper care of their baby's skin.

The globally growing population, rapid urbanization, and an increase in disposable income are further leading to the change in the living standards of the people. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding personal care and hygiene is also amplifying the usage of wipes, thus driving the market growth during the next five years.



The development of plant-based products is offering various lucrative opportunities for the market to grow



One of the major factors that are projected to widen the opportunities for the personal care wipes market to grow in the near future is the inclination of the key market players towards the development of numerous products made out of plant-based materials. The companies are aiming to develop the products keeping in view the environmental impacts. Various companies are taking initiatives even to eliminate the use of plastic packaging also.



The personal care wipes market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and Geography. Based on product type, the segmentation has been done into facial wipes, baby wipes, antibacterial wipes, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the personal care wipes market has been segmented into online and offline. Geographically, the classification of the market has been done on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



The Asia Pacific to witness a healthy growth



Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a considerable market share throughout the forecast period on account of the presence of a considerably sizeable health-savvy population base in countries like the United States and Canada, among others. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region is also supplementing the market growth during the next five years. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness healthy growth for the next five years on account of the rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and the use of personal care products for avoiding skin problems and infectious diseases in the countries like India, China, and Japan, among others. The growing penetration of the internet and rising adoption of smartphones has also led to an upsurge in the sales of various personal care products in the APAC region, thus bolstering market growth during the next five years.

COVID-19 Impact



Due to the heightened emphasis on personal hygiene and sanitization during the pandemic, the COVID-19 outbreak had a favourable effect on the market expansion. The market benefited from healthcare facilities using bacterial wipes to prevent any infections. For example, Johnson & Johnson introduced baby wipes. Additionally, a campaign was started by the Australian government's Department of Health to encourage the use of such products and raise people's knowledge of the importance of good hand hygiene.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the personal care wipes market include Albaad, KCWW, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Procter and Gamble, among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market because of their good brand image and product offerings.



Major players in the personal care wipes market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Segmentation

By Product Type

Facial Wipes

Baby Wipes

Antibacterial Wipes

Body Wipes

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Taiwan

Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6677nd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.