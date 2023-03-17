Packaging Machinery Market size expected to hit USD 60.79 Bn at a growth rate of 4.3 percent by 2029- Says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Packaging business-consulting firm, has published a business intelligence report on the “ Packaging Machinery Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Packaging Machinery Market was USD 43.40Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 4.3 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 60.79 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 43.40 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 60.79 Bn CAGR 4.3 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 123 No. of Charts and Figures 118 Segment Covered Type, End Use Industry and Technology Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Packaging Machinery Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Packaging Machinery Market report provides a comprehensive analysis. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a key players that include market leaders, followers and new entrants. The Packaging Machinery Market report provides an in-depth analysis of market competition among the key players with company profiles and new entrants in the market. The Packaging Machinery Market was analysed by region, revenue, social medial presence, technological advancement, financial status, portfolio and mergers and acquisitions. The segments covered in the Packaging Machinery Market are by Type, End Use Industry, and Technology Type.

The Packaging Machinery Market report helps to identify the market scenario with the forecasted market size and trends. The report gives more focus on the prospects that may occur in the near future and provide a significant growth to the overall market growth. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities in the market and potential threats looming over the Packaging Machinery Market. PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the external factors affecting the Packaging Machinery Market.

Packaging Machinery Market Overview

Packaging machinery is used to conduct a variety of packaging operations that encompass processes from primary packaging to assembly and distribution. Such machinery include shrink tunnels, pallet wrappers, case erectors, sealers, carded packaging and so on. An increase in the preference for mass production techniques by the global manufacturing sector have increased the demand for advanced packaging techniques that reduce the time and labour cost required.

Increase in demand for packaging machinery is largely driven by the growth in consumer goods, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period

Growing food & beverage industries across the globe, increasing economies and rising export of food products are the driving factors for the global packaging machinery market growth over the forecast period. The personal care and cosmetics, fashion trends and influence of western culture is increasing across the globe is expected to growth during the forecast period.

Growing need for flexible and integrated packaging machinery is expected to growth during the forecast period

Packaging plays a major role in pharmaceutical drugs. Advancements in the packaging industry helps maintain the stability of novel drugs and improve their shelf life. High demand for packaging machinery is expected to drive the Packaging Machinery Market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest Packaging Machinery market over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. The presence of large number of manufacturing industry and increasing use of advanced management is expected to influence the regional Packaging Machinery market over the forecast period. APAC are expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rapid economic development and government initiatives towards economic development.

Packaging Machinery Market Segmentation

Based on Type, labelling and a coding machine are estimated to hold the largest share in the market by over the forecast period.

Widely use of labelling and a coding machine in various end-use industries such as food & beverages. Rising technological developments in a packaging machine, which is propelling the global packaging machinery market growth in the forecasted period.

By End Use Industry, the food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share in the packaging machinery market by over the forecast period.

Increase in demand for the food and increasing preference towards the packaged food products among consumers across the globe is influence the market to grow.

By Technology Type, MAP Technology is expected to hold the largest share in the packaging machinery market by over the forecast period.

The rising demand for packaging techniques to improve the shelf life of perishable goods has forecasted. MAP Technology to remain the dominating technology used by the Global Packaging Market.

By Type

Form Fill Seal (FFS)

Wrapping and Bundling

Labelling and Coding

Package Closing and Sealing

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Technology Type

General Packaging Technology

MAP Technology

Vacuum Packaging Technology



Packaging Machinery Market Key Players include:

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works

KRONES

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

Barry-Wehmiller

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Propack Processing and Packaging Systems Inc.

Serpa Packaging Solutions

Adelphi Packaging Machinery

Aetna Group

B&H Labelling Systems

Bradman Lake Group

CKD Group

Fuji Machinery Company

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Duravant LLC

Langley Holdings plc



Key questions answered in the Packaging Machinery Market are:

What is Packaging Machinery?

What was the Packaging Machinery Market size in 2021?

What is the forecast period of Packaging Machinery Market?

Which is the fastest growing segment in the Packaging Machinery Market ?

What is the growth rate of the Packaging Machinery Market?

Which factors are expected to influence the Packaging Machinery Market growth?

What factors are expected to hamper the Packaging Machinery Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Packaging Machinery Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Packaging Machinery Market?

Which region held the largest share in the Packaging Machinery Market?

Who are the key players in the Packaging Machinery Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, End Use Industry and Technology Type

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

