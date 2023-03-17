Global Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market Forecasts to 2027: Online Segment Expected to Grow Substantially

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Safety Gate And Bedrail Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail market was valued at US$696.879 million in the year 2020.

A baby gate or a child safety gate is a type of gate that is installed in those areas of the houses where the parents intend to prevent the entry of their toddlers, such as kitchens, stairs, and others. Bed rails are products that are intended to keep babies from falling out of their beds.



The market for these products is being driven by the growing concerns regarding the adoption of baby safety products. The rising disposable income, coupled with the growing middle-class population, especially in the developing economies of the region, is also a major factor amplifying the adoption of numerous premium baby care products, thereby expected to supplement the market growth in the next five years.



The companies operating in the market are also offering highly customizable solutions to meet the needs of each and every consumer, which is also a key factor that has led to the increased adoption of these products.

Also, the rapidly emerging trend towards the use of premium baby care products due to rapid urbanization in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is also expected to be a key factor driving the baby safety gate and bedrail market growth in these countries during the next five years.



Rapid product innovations are also driving the market's growth



One of the key factors that are driving the market's growth throughout the forecast period is the continuous participation of market players by expanding their R&D budgets for the development and launch of new products with the aim of capturing a market share and gaining a competitive edge over other players.

This, in turn, provides further impetus for the market to grow soon. For example, in June 2019, one of the leading companies offering home safety and child safety products based out of China announced the launch of its two innovative products: baby gate wall protector and magnetic cabinet locks.



The baby safety gate and bedrail market have been classified into product, distribution channel, and geography. Based on the product, the segmentation of the market has been done into safety gates and bedrails. The market has been classified into online and offline. Geographically, the market has been segmented on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Safety gates to hold a decent share



On the basis of products, the safety gates segment is projected to hold a decent share of the market throughout the forecast period. The major factors bolstering the growth of this segment include the high adoption of these gates in both developed and underdeveloped economies of the globe on account of the shifting consumer preferences towards premium quality baby care products.

Furthermore, the growing number of injuries to babies falling down stairs is also leading to the wide adoption of baby safety gates in various countries.

For instance, according to the government of Canada, the majority of the hospital visits in the country that involve safety gates are those of children falling downstairs. Thus, various regulations are stated by the government of various countries regarding the proper material and installation of baby safety gates. This also propels the opportunities for the market to grow during the forecast period and beyond.



The bedrail segment is anticipated to hold a decent share and is projected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period on account of the rising adoption of bed rails among the low-income group population as the cost of these products is considerably lower than toddler beds with rails and guards. These rails can be attached to any normal bed that prevents a child from falling down by crawling or rolling down the bed.



The online segment is expected to grow substantially



On the basis of the distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to hold a considerable market share throughout the forecast period. The major factors supporting the share of this segment include the inclination of major consumers towards the purchase of baby products from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Also, the rising number of one-stop baby care stores is also a major factor bolstering the growth of this segment during the next five years.



The online segment is projected to witness healthy growth during the next five years. The major factor driving the growth of this segment in the next five years includes the rising proliferation of smartphones and rising internet penetration, majorly in the developing economies, which have also led to the substantial growth of the e-commerce industry.



APAC to witness a decent growth



Geographically, the North American region is projected to hold a decent share of the market on account of the higher purchasing power of its people. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region is also one of the factors bolstering the growth of the market in North America during the next five years. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period on account of the positive birth rate in countries like India and China, among others, coupled with the growing middle-class population in these countries.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the baby safety gate and bedrail market include Astrana USA, Dorel Inc., and Cardinal Gates Inc., among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings.



Major players in the baby safety gate and bedrail market have been covered along with their relative competitive positions and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments by different market players over the last two years.



Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic



The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the world economy and resulted in a downward trend. Most major sectors suffered heavy losses, including the baby safety gate and bedrail market. The implementation of strict lockdown rules and social distancing protocols led to a decrease in demand of the market. Disrupted supply and distribution lines were other significant factors. Moreover, in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global birth rate dropped significantly.

According to the US Census, birth rates dropped by 7.6% in the US in December 2020 year-on-year. However, the birth rates have started to recover, as most countries have started to relax their COVID-19 protocols. Moreover, with the increasing developments in safety and healthcare, the market is anticipated to rise significantly.



