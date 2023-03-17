Southeast Asia Vocational and Technical Education Industry Report 2023

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Vocational and Technical Education Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the economic development of Southeast Asia, various fields are thriving and technology is constantly updated, but there is a shortage of talents in some industries, and a large number of people with relevant skills are needed to enter the industry. With a large population and a young demographic structure in Southeast Asia, the population of Generation Z is about 160 million, accounting for about 24% of the total population, and the future development of vocational and technical education has a bright future.



In 2017, the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) held an international conference at its headquarters in Thailand to include TVET as a priority project, focusing on the training of vocational and technical personnel in tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and construction.

According to the publisher's analysis, the Southeast Asian vocational and technical education sector has a wide range of development levels in different countries. Taking Singapore as an example, Singapore's vocational education system has become more mature, and based on international experience, it has established a modern vocational education system that is adapted to modern economic development, oriented to the needs of business and industry, progressive and interconnected with various types of education, and set up craft education colleges, polytechnics and various training institutions to provide students with skills and knowledge learning in an occupational cluster.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



Southeast Asian economies still have strong growth potential, and most sectors are still in their infancy or developmental stages, with demand for skilled personnel gradually increasing. the publisher expects the Southeast Asian vocational and technical education industry to continue to grow from 2023-2032.

