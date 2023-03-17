Correction: Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2023

LITGRID is updating the investor calendar for 2023 as follows:
• 17.03.2023 – annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2022;
• 17.03.2023 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders,
• 11.04.2023 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
• 05.05.2023 – interim information for the three months of 2023;
• 08.08.2023 – interim information for the six months of 2023;
• 06.11.2023 – interim information for the nine months of 2023.
More information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu