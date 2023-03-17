Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Advanced NanoTech Lab, Buderus Guss, NEXT Energy & More

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations related to sustainable coatings and nanocoating's for agriculture, automotive, F&B, and industrial applications. Innovations related to energy harvesting, solar panel, packaging, paint, and edible coatings are featured in the issue.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial applications
- Carbide Coating to Reduce Brake Wear and Tear
- Buderus Guss - Value Proposition
- Buderus Guss - Investor Dashboard
- Eco-friendly Coating Process to Prevent Brake Wear
- HPL Technologies - Value Proposition
- HPL Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- HVOF Based Coatings for Brake Pads
- Brembo - Value Proposition
- Brembo - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Coating Technology To Accelerate Germination of Seeds
- SeedEFE - Value Proposition
- SeedEFE - Investor Dashboard
- Sustainable Energy-harvesting Technology for Commercial Buildings
- Value Proposition of NEXT Energy Technologies
- NEXT Energy Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Super-hydrophobic Nanocoating Solution for Solar Panels
- Value Proposition of Advanced NanoTech Lab
- Advanced NanoTech Lab - Investor Dashboard
- Seaweed Coated Packaging for Food and Beverage and Retail Sectors
- Notpla Limited--Value Proposition
- Notpla Limited - Investor Dashboard
- Polymer Coating Solution Reducing Plastic Weight in Food Service Packaging
- Stora Enso Oyj -Value Proposition
- Stora Enso Oyj - Investor Dashboard
- Multifunctional Nanocoating for Reducing the Operation and Maintenance Costs of Solar Modules
- Rads Global Business BV -Value Proposition
- Rads Global Business BV - Investor Dashboard
- Hybrid Organosilicon-based Coating for Increasing Surface Durability
- BGSU- - Value Proposition
- Hexagonal Boron Nitride-incorporated Nanoporous Ultra-white Paint
- Purdue University - Value Proposition
- Powdered Edible Coating Made from Passion Fruit Peel Waste
- University of Johannesburg - Value Proposition
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Advanced NanoTech Lab
- BGSU
- Brembo
- Buderus Guss
- HPL Technologies
- NEXT Energy Technologies
- Notpla Limited
- Purdue University
- Rads Global Business BV
- SeedEFE
- Stora Enso Oyj
- University of Johannesburg
