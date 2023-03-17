Growth Opportunities in Wearables, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing and 5G Communication 2022: Featuring 3DGS, IBM, Movano Health, Samsung & More

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Wearables, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing and 5G Communication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine focuses on innovations related to hardware modules for space shuttles, flexible batteries for wearables, chiplet interconnects, stroke detection wearables, wearable rings for glucose monitoring, energy-efficient ICs, a processor for quantum computing, efficient FPGAs and DRAM, quantum computing hardware, power supply architecture for ICs, AI processors, GaN HEMT, and RF for 5G communication.



The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables. Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Microelectronics

Space Hardware Module Enables Development of Scalable Space Shuttles

Gravitics' Value Proposition

Gravitics - Investor Dashboard

Flexible Battery System for Wrist Wearables to Improve Charge Capacity

LiBEST's Value Proposition

LiBEST - Investor Dashboard

Chiplet Interconnect Aids in Seamless Chiplet Architecture and Generates High Processing Capability

Eliyan's Value Proposition

Eliyan - Investor Dashboard

Stroke Detecting Wearable Finds Potential Future Application in Detection of Neurological Disorder

Zeit Medical's Value Proposition

Zeit Medical - Investor Dashboard

Wearable Ring for Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring

Movano's Value Proposition

Movano Health - Investor Dashboard

Energy-efficient and Compact Power Conversion Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Power Integrations' Value Proposition

Power Integrations - Investor Dashboard

Novel Processor for Quantum Computing Applications

IBM's Value Proposition

IBM - Investor Dashboard

Efficient Field-programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) for Safe Driving Systems

Lattice Semiconductor's Value Proposition

Lattice Semiconductor - Investor Dashboard

Efficient Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) for PCs, Servers, and Workstations

Samsung Electronics' Value Proposition

Samsung Electronics - Investor Dashboard

Quantum Computing Hardware for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications

OQC's Value Proposition

OQC - Investor Dashboard

Power Supply Architecture for Integrated Circuits (ICs) in Industrial Applications

ROHM's Value Proposition

ROHM - Investor Dashboard

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processors for Data Centers

Intel and Habana - Value Proposition

Intel and Habana - Investor Dashboard

GaN HEMT for 5G Applications

Sumitomo's Value Proposition

Sumitomo - Investor Dashboard

Glass-based RF Components for 5G Communication

3DGS's Value Proposition

3DGS - Investor Dashboard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3DGS

Eliyan

Gravitics

IBM

Habana (Intel)

Lattice Semiconductor

LiBEST

Movano Health

OQC

Power Integrations

ROHM

Samsung Electronics

Sumitomo

Zeit Medical

