Wipes Market to Reach US$ 43.5 Bn by 2031: Owing to Surge in Adoption of Wet Wipes in Baby Care and Household Applications

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Significant demand for wipes in the personal care sector is expected to accelerate the Wipes Market development. Growth in awareness about disinfectant wipes is anticipated to bolster consumer demand in the market. Rise in usage of wipes in industrial and automotive applications is likely to generate lucrative business opportunities for companies in the wipes industry.



The Wipes Market size stood at US$ 21.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 43.5 Bn by 2031.

Sheer pace of urbanization has increased consumer preference toward environmentally-friendly personal care products considerably. This has positively influenced the market. Wipes are widely used to maintain personal hygiene. Surge in demand for wipes to maintain skin care in adults and babies has boosted the Wipes Market size. Disposable wet pipes have gathered traction in personal hygiene applications. Non-woven fabrics are commonly used in the manufacture of wipes, particularly wet wipes.

Wipes made from organic materials and containing skin-friendly additives are expected to attract high demand for personal care applications among consumers. Multi-purpose germ removal wipes are likely to generate significant attention in the next few years.

Increase in usage of wipes in vehicle cleaning applications such as dashboard and windows has augmented the Wipes Market value. Portable and cost-effective cleaning products have gained popularity for automotive cleaning applications.

Key Findings of Study

High Demand for Wipes in Personal Care Sector : Wipes are extensively utilized in personal care and hygiene applications. High demand for wipes could be ascribed to the fact that people are becoming more aware about the need to ensure hygiene and cleanliness to prevent germs. Usage of wipes for baby care and pet care is expected to increase significantly in the next few years. This is estimated to boost the Wipes Market outlook. Surge in demand for wipes for baby care applications among parents is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the Wipes Market.

Key Drivers

Changing trends in hygiene and beauty in working women are positively influencing the growth of the Wipes Market

Increase in awareness about personal hygiene and care among the global population is expected to augment the demand for wipes during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031

Rise in adoption of skin-friendly wipes in baby care is expected to boost the Wipes Market size in the next few years

Continuous advancement in personal care products have led to the availability of wipes made of eco-friendly and organic raw materials.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The wipes industry in Europe and North America is expected to expand significantly from 2023 to 2031. Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market for wipes. The region is projected to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. Changing consumer attitude toward personal hygiene and care in the region is expected to create significant demand for wipes. High demand for wipes in the cosmetics industry is expected to bolster the market development in Asia Pacific. Rise in working women population, especially in developing countries, is fueling the market growth in the region.



Competition Landscape

The market research on wipes by TMR indicates the presence of several local, regional, and international players that account for significant share. The market landscape is therefore fragmented. Key manufacturers are focusing on new product development. Prominent companies in the global Wipes Market are striving to unveil products at low prices to tap into the demand for wipes in cost-sensitive markets.

Wipes Market Segmentation

Type

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

Application

Personal Care Baby Wipes Cleansing Wipes Personal Hygiene Pet Care Wipes

Household and Home Cleaning Kitchen Wipes Bathroom Wipes Food Service Wipes

Industrial Wipes

Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Material

Cotton

Polyester

Viscose

Others

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Website Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores Other Retail Stores





