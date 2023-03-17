Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Healthcare Insurance Enrollments Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Payer Services Market by Service Type (BPO (Claims, Front-end, Provider, Product Development, Care Management, Billing, HR), ITO (Provider Network, Accounts, Analytics, Fraud), & KPO), End-user (Public, Private), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global healthcare payer services market is projected to reach USD 118.2 billion by 2027 from USD 69.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The increased usage of outsourcing, federal mandates, rising instances of healthcare fraud, rising enrolment in health insurance, and rising chronic disease cases are the key drivers of industry growth. However, it is anticipated that some factors, such as the possibility of data breaches, the loss of administrative control, linguistic and cultural hurdles, and the high costs of outsourcing, may limit this market's expansion to some extent.

BPO service type segment holds the largest share of the healthcare payer services market in 2021

On the basis of service type, the healthcare payer services market is bifurcated into ITO services, BPO services and KPO services. In 2021, the BPO services segment accounted for the largest market share. ITO services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as rising integration of healthcare and information technology, increasing use of EHRs and EMRs, increasing investment in technology to improve operational efficiency, leveraging data analytics for better decision making, and need for secure and complaint IT systems.

Private payers segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare payer services market in 2021

On the basis of end-user, the healthcare payer services market is bifurcated into private payers & public payers. The private payers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing focus on patient centric healthcare delivery and the increasing government initiatives to encourage private sector participation in the healthcare industry and rising competitiveness among private payers.

Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing regional market in 2021

On the basis of region, the healthcare payer services market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2021, North America dominated the healthcare payer services market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The large share of this market is attributed to the rise in insurance enrolments due to PPACA, federal healthcare mandates to drive the demand for outsourcing of services, rising need to curb healthcare expenditure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the growing focus of major players on expanding their presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Healthcare Insurance Enrollments

Outsourcing of Services to Reduce Healthcare Costs

Stringent Federal Mandates to Increase Payer Workloads

Increasing Cases of Healthcare Fraud

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

Data Breaches and Loss of Confidentiality

High Costs Associated with Outsourcing Healthcare Payer Services

Loss of Managerial Control

Opportunities

Adoption of Advanced Data Analytics

Gradual Shift to ICD-11 Standards

Service Portfolio Expansion for Vendors

Rising Need for Cost-Effective Solutions

Challenges

Migration from Legacy Systems

Concerns Regarding Data Security

Cultural Differences and Language Barriers

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 237 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $69.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $118.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

