Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2023 at 15:05 EET

Uponor Board’s organising meeting

Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today elected Annika Paasikivi as the Chair of the Board. In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors elected Markus Lengauer as Deputy Chair of the Board.

Katja Keitaanniemi was elected as Chair and Michael G. Marchi and Hans Sohlström were elected as members of the Audit Committee. Katja Keitaanniemi, Michael G. Marchi and Hans Sohlström are independent of both the company and of significant shareholders.

Annika Paasikivi was elected as Chair and Susanne Skippari as member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Annika Paasikivi is independent of the company and Susanne Skippari is independent of both the company and of significant shareholders.

With regards to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, Uponor does not comply with recommendation 15 of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020, which recommends that a Board Committee should consist of three members. Uponor considers that sufficient expertise for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee is secured with two members.

