Email Marketing Software Global Market Report 2023: Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to Drive Growth

Global Email Marketing Software Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Email Marketing Software estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Email Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$739.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -

AWeber Communications

BlueVenn

Bronto Software

Campaign Monitor

Constant Contact, Inc.

Emailcenter UK Limited

Emma

Epsilon Data Management, LLC

GetResponse

IBM Corp.

iContact, LLC

j2 Global, Inc.

Lucini&Lucini Communications

Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Selligent Marketing Cloud

SimplyCast.com

StreamSend

Teradata Corp.

Topica, Inc.

VerticalResponse, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Factors Driving Growth

Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing

Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence

Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing

Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to Drive Growth for Email Marketing

Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for Promotional Email Marketing

Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs Encourage Consumer Confidence

Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and Acquisition Strategy

Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement

Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service

Shift towards Relevant Messaging

Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation

Growing Frequency of Email Marketing

Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information

Marketing Budgets Moving Online

Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing

Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs

Focus on List Hygiene Factors

Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave

Other Trends

Market Restraints

Critical Elements of Email Marketing

Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest

More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase

Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS





IV. COMPETITION





