Email Marketing Software Global Market Report 2023: Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to Drive Growth

Global Email Marketing Software Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Email Marketing Software estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Email Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$739.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -
- AWeber Communications
- BlueVenn
- Bronto Software
- Campaign Monitor
- Constant Contact, Inc.
- Emailcenter UK Limited
- Emma
- Epsilon Data Management, LLC
- GetResponse
- IBM Corp.
- iContact, LLC
- j2 Global, Inc.
- Lucini&Lucini Communications
- Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Selligent Marketing Cloud
- SimplyCast.com
- StreamSend
- Teradata Corp.
- Topica, Inc.
- VerticalResponse, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|233
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$2.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Factors Driving Growth
- Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing
- Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver
- Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence
- Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing
- Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to Drive Growth for Email Marketing
- Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for Promotional Email Marketing
- Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs Encourage Consumer Confidence
- Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and Acquisition Strategy
- Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement
- Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service
- Shift towards Relevant Messaging
- Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation
- Growing Frequency of Email Marketing
- Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information
- Marketing Budgets Moving Online
- Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing
- Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs
- Focus on List Hygiene Factors
- Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave
- Other Trends
- Market Restraints
- Critical Elements of Email Marketing
- Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest
- More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase
- Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
