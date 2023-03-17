3D Laser Scanners Global Market Report 2023: 3D Laser Scanners Revolutionize Aerospace Investment Castings Marketplace

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Laser Scanners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Laser Scanners Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Laser Scanners estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Short, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $931.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The 3D Laser Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$931.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$907.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improvement in Product Development, Reduced Time-to-Market and Lower Costs - Key Advantages Driving Use of 3D Laser Scanners in Manufacturing Sector

3D Laser Scanners Ensures Better Quality Control of Manufacturing Operations

3D Laser Scanning Presents Tremendous Advantages for Plant Engineering

Industrial Plant Design - Using 3D Laser Scanning to Improve Engineering Accuracy and Reduce Project Schedules

Portable 3D Laser Scanners Aid in Faster Inspection in the Factory Floor

Issues Confronting Use of 3D Scanners in Manufacturing Sector

Metal Fabrication and Sheet Metal Industry Leverages 3D Scanning Technology to Cut Costs and Save Time

Need for High Speed and Accuracy Drives Consumer Electronics Makers towards 3D Scanning Technology

3D Terrestrial Laser Scanner Market - Rising 3D Applications Favor Growth

3D Laser Scanning Provides Significant Advantages for Surveying of Construction Sites

Need for Precision Components Drives Aerospace Industry towards 3D Laser Scanners

3D Laser Scanners Revolutionize Aerospace Investment Castings Marketplace

Non-Contact 3D Laser Scanning Plays a Vital Role in Recreation of Organic Shapes in Dental Application

Creating Accurate and Safe Free-Form Turbine Blades Using 3D Laser Scanning Technology

AEC Industry Adopts 3D Laser Scanners to Capitalize on the Advantages of Technology

Preserving Old Buildings with 3D Scanners

Rising Prominence of 3D Laser Scanning in Reverse Engineering

Research Supports Usefulness of Moving 3D Laser Scanner Automated Inspection of Underbridge

3D Laser Scanners Enable Measurement and Inspection of Medical Parts

3D Scanners Promise to Eliminate Tedious Measurement and Documentation of Crime Scenes

Product Overview

3D Laser Scanning - An Introduction

Functioning of 3D Laser Scanner

Types of 3D Laser Scanners

Applications of 3D Laser Scanners

