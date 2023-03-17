Growth Opportunities in Tunnel Magneto-Resistant (TMR) Sensors, LiDAR Sensors, CMOS Image Sensors, X Ray Sensors and Biosensors 2022: Featuring Aico, Baumer, Omnitron, Sony Semiconductors & More

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Tunnel Magneto-Resistant (TMR) Sensors, LiDAR Sensors, CMOS Image Sensors, X Ray Sensors and Biosensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine issue covers innovations related to inertial measurement units, level sensors, magnetic sensor, sensors for physical security, metabolic monitor, hyperspectral imaging, CMOS image sensor, temperature and humidity monitor, heat sensor, MEMS sensor, X-ray sensor, and biosensor.
Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global sensor-related innovations and developments on a monthly basis. Innovations are directed toward developing smart and intelligent sensors with functionalities beyond sensing. Research focus areas include: low power sensors (energy harvesting), industrial automation sensors (M2M, vision sensor), ubiquitous sensor (WSN, sensor fusion), smart sensors (wearables, quantified self), high sensitivity and smaller size (MEMS, nanosensors), and improved security (CBRNE, terahertz). The need for low power, smaller, lighter sensors with enhanced performance attributes and minimal false alarms is driving innovations in the sensors space.
The Sensors and Instrumentation cluster covers innovations pertaining to technologies such as wireless sensors and networks, energy harvesting, haptics and touch, MEMS and nanosensors, Terahertz, ubiquitous/smart sensors, CBRNE, quantified-self, sensor fusion, M2M communications, and drones.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Sensor Technologies
- Economical and Accurate Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) for Rugged Applications
- Value Proposition of TDK Corporation
- TDK Corporation: Investor Dashboard
- Accurate Level Sensing of Varied Liquids with Low Conductivity
- Value Proposition of Baumer Group
- Baumer Group: Investor Dashboard
- Simplified and Lower Cost Tunnel Magneto-Resistant (TMR) Sensors for Industrial Applications
- Value Proposition of Crocus Technology
- Crocus Technology: Investor Dashboard
- Advancing Physical Security with Sensor-enabled Systems
- Value Proposition of Birtech Technology
- Birtech Technology: Investor Dashboard
- Real-time Metabolic Monitor for Personalized Health Management
- Lumen - Value Proposition
- Lumen - Investor Dashboard
- LiDAR-assisted Hyperspectral Imaging for Ore Characterization
- Plotlogic - Value Proposition
- Plotlogic - Investor Dashboard
- Back-illuminated Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensor Provides High Sensitivity
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions - Value Proposition
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions - Investor Dashboard
- Real-time Temperature and Humidity Monitor for Climate Control
- Third Reality - Value Proposition
- Third Reality - Investor Dashboard
- Optical and Heat Sensor-based Alarm Can Improve Fire Sensitivity
- Aico's Value Proposition
- Aico - Investor Dashboard
- Cost-effective Micro-electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Mirror for Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)-based Applications
- Omnitron Sensors' Value Proposition
- Omnitron Sensors - Investor Dashboard
- Enhanced X-ray Sensor for Better Mammograph Image Quality
- QDI System's Value Proposition
- QDI System - Investor Dashboard
- MEMS Technology-based Inertial Sensor for Harsh Combat Applications
- Collins Aerospace's Value Proposition
- Collins Aerospace - Investor Dashboard
- Battery-free Biosensor to Monitor Human Health
- University of California's Value Proposition
- Location of Hidden Wireless Devices To Provide a High Level of Privacy
- OU - Value Proposition
- Key Contacts
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aico
- Baumer Group
- Birtech Technology
- Collins Aerospace
- Crocus Technology
- Lumen
- Omnitron Sensors
- OU
- Plotlogic
- QDI System
- Sony Semiconductor Solutions
- TDK Corporation
- Third Reality
- University of California
