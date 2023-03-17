Growth Opportunities in Tunnel Magneto-Resistant (TMR) Sensors, LiDAR Sensors, CMOS Image Sensors, X Ray Sensors and Biosensors 2022: Featuring Aico, Baumer, Omnitron, Sony Semiconductors & More

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Tunnel Magneto-Resistant (TMR) Sensors, LiDAR Sensors, CMOS Image Sensors, X Ray Sensors and Biosensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine issue covers innovations related to inertial measurement units, level sensors, magnetic sensor, sensors for physical security, metabolic monitor, hyperspectral imaging, CMOS image sensor, temperature and humidity monitor, heat sensor, MEMS sensor, X-ray sensor, and biosensor.

Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global sensor-related innovations and developments on a monthly basis. Innovations are directed toward developing smart and intelligent sensors with functionalities beyond sensing. Research focus areas include: low power sensors (energy harvesting), industrial automation sensors (M2M, vision sensor), ubiquitous sensor (WSN, sensor fusion), smart sensors (wearables, quantified self), high sensitivity and smaller size (MEMS, nanosensors), and improved security (CBRNE, terahertz). The need for low power, smaller, lighter sensors with enhanced performance attributes and minimal false alarms is driving innovations in the sensors space.

The Sensors and Instrumentation cluster covers innovations pertaining to technologies such as wireless sensors and networks, energy harvesting, haptics and touch, MEMS and nanosensors, Terahertz, ubiquitous/smart sensors, CBRNE, quantified-self, sensor fusion, M2M communications, and drones.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Sensor Technologies

Economical and Accurate Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) for Rugged Applications

Value Proposition of TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation: Investor Dashboard

Accurate Level Sensing of Varied Liquids with Low Conductivity

Value Proposition of Baumer Group

Baumer Group: Investor Dashboard

Simplified and Lower Cost Tunnel Magneto-Resistant (TMR) Sensors for Industrial Applications

Value Proposition of Crocus Technology

Crocus Technology: Investor Dashboard

Advancing Physical Security with Sensor-enabled Systems

Value Proposition of Birtech Technology

Birtech Technology: Investor Dashboard

Real-time Metabolic Monitor for Personalized Health Management

Lumen - Value Proposition

Lumen - Investor Dashboard

LiDAR-assisted Hyperspectral Imaging for Ore Characterization

Plotlogic - Value Proposition

Plotlogic - Investor Dashboard

Back-illuminated Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensor Provides High Sensitivity

Sony Semiconductor Solutions - Value Proposition

Sony Semiconductor Solutions - Investor Dashboard

Real-time Temperature and Humidity Monitor for Climate Control

Third Reality - Value Proposition

Third Reality - Investor Dashboard

Optical and Heat Sensor-based Alarm Can Improve Fire Sensitivity

Aico's Value Proposition

Aico - Investor Dashboard

Cost-effective Micro-electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Mirror for Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)-based Applications

Omnitron Sensors' Value Proposition

Omnitron Sensors - Investor Dashboard

Enhanced X-ray Sensor for Better Mammograph Image Quality

QDI System's Value Proposition

QDI System - Investor Dashboard

MEMS Technology-based Inertial Sensor for Harsh Combat Applications

Collins Aerospace's Value Proposition

Collins Aerospace - Investor Dashboard

Battery-free Biosensor to Monitor Human Health

University of California's Value Proposition

Location of Hidden Wireless Devices To Provide a High Level of Privacy

OU - Value Proposition

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aico

Baumer Group

Birtech Technology

Collins Aerospace

Crocus Technology

Lumen

Omnitron Sensors

OU

Plotlogic

QDI System

Sony Semiconductor Solutions

TDK Corporation

Third Reality

University of California

