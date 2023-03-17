Growth Opportunities in Freight Forwarding Software, Electric Bikes, Smart Helmets, Lidar-free Software Solution, Autonomous Vehicle Sensor and Analytics Solutions 2023

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Freight Forwarding Software, Electric Bikes, Smart Helmets, Lidar-free Software Solution, Autonomous Vehicle Sensor and Analytics Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobility TOE focusses on frieght based software, advanced e-bike, autonomous vehicle platform, smart mobility solutions, API platform, SaaS mobility solutions, advanced AI, FMCW Lidar, analytics, and driver assistance system.
The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel.
Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors-seating and displays, advanced materials-as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Freight Forwarding Software, Electric Bikes, Smart Helmets, and Lidar-free Software Solution
- Freight Forwarding Software for Tracking Ship and Cargo Movements
- GoFreight's Value Proposition
- GoFreight: Investor Dashboard
- An Electric Bike (eBike) with Integrated Battery and Smart Display Aiding Seamless Navigation
- Electric Moto's Value Proposition
- VAAN Electric Moto: Investor Dashboard
- A Smart Helmet Providing Cyclists with Seamless Visibility
- Lumos's Value Proposition
- Lumos: Investor Dashboard
- Lidar-free Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Solution To Enable Cost-effective Robotaxis
- 42dot - Value Proposition
- 42dot - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Mobility Products Boosting Automotive Transformation and User Experience
- ECARX's Value Proposition
- ECARX: Investor Dashboard
- API Platform for Enabling Car App Developers and Integration
- Smartcar's Value Proposition
- Smartcar - Investor Dashboard
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Mobility Solutions for Sustained Growth and Profitability
- Vulog's Value Proposition
- Vulog - Investor Dashboard
- Next-gen AI-based System for Self-driving Vehicles with Simplicity
- Apex AI's Value Proposition
- Apex AI - Investor Dashboard
- 5D FMCW Lidar for Autonomous Vehicle to Provide Better Driver Safety
- Scantinel Photonics's Value Proposition
- Scantinel Photonics - Investor Dashboard
- Combination of Powerful Analytics and Large Sensor Network Enables Safe Autonomous Driving
- Value Proposition of Cruise
- Cruise - Investor Dashboard
- Standardized Software To Enable Self-driving Trucks
- Value Proposition of Embark Trucks
- Embark Trucks - Investor Dashboard
- Driver Assistance System Improves Road Safety
- Value Proposition of Nauto Inc
- Nuato Inc - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations-Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 42dot
- Apex AI
- Cruise
- ECARX
- Electric Moto
- Embark Trucks
- GoFreight
- Lumos
- Nauto Inc
- Scantinel Photonics
- Smartcar
- VAAN Electric Moto
- Vulog
