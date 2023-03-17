Americas Hunting Equipment Market Report 2023-2027: Upcoming Trends and Challenges, Key Vendors, Opportunities

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Hunting Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hunting equipment market in Americas is forecasted to grow by $733.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.47%

This study identifies the growing prominence of hunters as conservationists as one of the prime reasons driving the hunting equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in ammunition designs and increase in outdoor initiatives in the US will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the rise in the popularity of online sales, the rapid growth of the tourism industry, and the growing demand for hunting license.

The report on the hunting equipment market in Americas provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hunting equipment market vendors. Also, the hunting equipment market in Americas analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.

American Outdoor Brands Inc.

BERETTA HOLDING SA

BPS Direct LLC

Buck Knives Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc.

Easton Technical Products Inc.

FeraDyne Outdoors

Hoyt Archery

Lowes Co. Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Nielsen Kellerman Co.

Scheels

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc.

Spyderco Inc.

Sturm Ruger and Co. Inc.

Surge Outdoors

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies

Under Armour Inc.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Hunting equipment market in Americas 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Firearms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Ammunition and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Archery equipment and knives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Market opportunity by geography



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



