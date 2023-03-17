Leak Detection and Repair Market is Projected to Cross USD 25.64 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2028; Increasing Regulatory Requirements and Expansion of the Oil and Gas Industry to Boost Market Growth

Westford, USA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leak detection and repair market is gaining traction in North America and is expected to grow rapidly in the Asia Pacific region as well. One of the key drivers for this growth is the increasing demand from utility companies for LDAR systems that offer a range of benefits, such as improving safety, reducing costs, and protecting the environment. In addition, as natural gas and petroleum infrastructure continue to develop worldwide, the need for reliable LDAR solutions becomes increasingly critical. This has resulted in a surge of investment from venture capital funding companies looking to support companies focused on developing AI-based LDAR solutions.

SkyQuest's research has shown that the global oil and gas EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) industry is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with estimates projecting it to reach a value of USD 252.56 billion by 2028. As the oil and gas EPC industry continues to grow, the demand for lead detection and repair services is also expected to increase. This presents an excellent opportunity for companies operating in this market to expand their operations and increase their revenue.

Leak detection and repair (LDAR) is an essential process that involves identifying and fixing leaks in industrial facilities. These leaks can occur in various components such as pipes, valves, and fittings, releasing harmful gases and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere. LDAR programs are typically implemented to comply with regulatory requirements, prevent environmental pollution, and reduce the risk of workplace accidents.

Prominent Players in Leak Detection and Repair Market

Baker Huges Company

Team, Inc.

ABB Group

Picarro, Inc.

WorleyParsons Limited

Boreal Laser Inc.

Aeris Environmental Ltd.

PrecisionHawk

SeekOps, Inc.

Rebellion Photonics

Kairos Aerospace, Inc.

Summit Inspections Services, Inc.

Physical Sciences, Inc.

Ball Corporation

Avitas Systems

Services Segment to Register Higher Sales as Operators Increasingly Rely on Service Providers to Help Them Maintain Compliance and Reduce Costs

According to market research, the services segment of the leak detection and repair market saw significant growth in 2021 and is expected to continue its upward trajectory from 2022 to 2028. This strong growth trend be attributed to various factors, such as the increasing complexity of industrial processes, stringent government regulations, and the need for more sophisticated and accurate leak detection technologies. The services segment encompasses a wide range of offerings, including consulting, inspection, testing, maintenance, emergency response, and repair services.

In 2021, the North American region remained the leader in the leak detection and repair market. The region's dominance in the industry can be attributed to the stringent regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful pollutants. North America has taken the lead in this industry due to its advanced technology, skilled workforce, and significant investment in research and development. Moreover, the region has a well-established pipeline network and a robust infrastructure that supports the growth of the leak detection and repair industry.

VOC Analyzer Segment to Attain Strong Growth due to Its High Accuracy in Detecting Leaks, Making Them an Essential Tool

The leak detection and repair market is a rapidly growing industry expected to grow significantly in the coming years. In 2021, the VOC analyzer segment emerged as the major revenue contributor in the market. This segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. These highly accurate and reliable analyzers provide real-time data, which is crucial in identifying and controlling VOC emissions. Moreover, they are user-friendly and require minimal maintenance, making them a cost-effective solution for industries.

The leak detection and repair market in the Asia Pacific region has been projected to have a positive outlook in 2021, with strong growth expected by 2028. The pattern of high growth can be attributed to various factors, such as increasing awareness about the adverse effects of gas and oil leaks on the environment and the need for effective monitoring and maintenance of pipelines and storage facilities. In addition, the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region have led to increased pipelines and storage facilities, which require regular monitoring and maintenance to prevent leaks.

SkyQuest, a highly-regarded market research firm, has recently published an in-depth report on the leak detection and repair market. This report thoroughly analyzes the industry, offering valuable insights into the current market conditions, emerging trends, leading companies, and innovative new products. This report is an invaluable resource for investors looking to make informed decisions and identify lucrative investment opportunities in this sector. The insights provided can help investors navigate the market with greater confidence and better understand the key factors driving growth and profitability in this space.

Key Developments in Leak Detection and Repair Market

Recently, a Belgian company acquired Aquarius Spectrum, a leading provider of leak detection solutions. The move marks a significant step forward for both companies, with the acquisition set to benefit both parties in several ways. With the backing of a larger and more established company, the Israeli-based firm will be able to invest more heavily in research and development and potentially even bring new products to market.

Direct-C, an oil leak detection technology company, has raised $3.9 million in a Series A funding round from prominent investors Henkel and Greensky. The investment will enable the organization to scale its innovative technology that detects and prevents oil leaks in real-time. In addition, direct-C plans to use the funds to develop its technology further and expand its customer base.

