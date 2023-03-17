Global Apparel Market Business Report 2023: Latest M&As, Investments, Facilities, & CSR Updates

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel Markets: Business Update, 2023 - Part One" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the global apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; business news; environmental sustainability; joint ventures, cooperation, licensing and distribution; market forecasts; and textile recycling facilities.

Brands, companies, other organisations and initiatives featured in this report include: Authentic Brands Group (ABG), BlockTexx, the Circular and Sustainable Textiles and Clothing (CISUTAC) consortium, Euratex, Horizon Europe, Qore, Ted Baker, The Lycra Company, and Worn Again Technologies.

SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has acquired fashion apparel and accessories brand Ted Baker

BUSINESS NEWS

European textile trade bodies are calling for a substantial cap on the price of gas to save the European textile industry

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Horizon Europe is funding a project called CISUTAC which aims to support the European textile and apparel industries in transitioning to a circular economy

JOINT VENTURES, COOPERATION, LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION

The Lycra Company has entered into a partnership agreement with Qore to produce Lycra fibre made using bio-based materials

MARKET FORECASTS

Consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear in Europe is forecast to grow by an average of 5.3% per annum between 2022 and 2026

TEXTILE RECYCLING FACILITIES

BlockTexx has opened a textile recycling facility in Queensland, Australia, which is capable of recycling fabrics comprising blends of cotton and polyester

Worn Again Technologies has secured £27.6 mn worth of investment to construct a textile recycling facility in Winterthur, Switzerland

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

CAD/CAM technology specialist Lectra has acquired Gerber Technology

Consumer to consumer (C2C) apparel resale app developer Depop has been acquired by Etsy for a total of US$1.6 bn

Gap has acquired an e-commerce start-up company called Drapr as part of its digital transformation strategy

Levi Strauss & Co has acquired beyond Yoga

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Leading textile and apparel brands have signed the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry (International Accord) to ensure global factory and labour safety standards

CORPORATE STRATEGY

C&A will expand its partnership with Zalando's Connected Retail platform

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Renewcell and Kelheim Fibres have collaborated in the construction of a commercial-scale production line

The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) has established a ten-year sustainability programme called Textiles 2030

INVESTMENTS

Biotechnology company Spiber has secured 34.4 bn (US$300 mn) in funding to scale up production and exploit commercial opportunities globally

Infinited Fiber Company has secured Euro30 mn worth of investment

Renewcell has secured Skr311 mn (US$36.9 mn) worth of investment for the construction of a textile recycling plant

Resale as a service (RAAS) provider The Renewal Workshop (TRW) has secured US$6 mn worth of investment

JOINT VENTURES, COOPERATION, LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION

Asos and Nordstrom have entered into a joint venture agreement to develop the HIIT, Miss Selfridge, Topman and Topshop brands in the USA and Canada

HeiQ and The Lycra Company have formed a joint venture to develop new fibres, fabrics and textile innovations

ISKO and Soorty have formed a joint venture to develop fabric and garment collections

Lenzing and Sodra have entered into a cooperation agreement to expand their capacity for producing pulp using post-consumer waste

Supermarket chain Asda has entered into a partnership with online retailer Missguided

YKK and Green Theme Technologies (GTT) have entered into a licensing agreement relating to GTT's EMPEL technology

NEW FACILITIES

BlockTexx has started construction of a new textile recycling facility in Australia which will be the first of its kind in the country

Online clothing retailer Asos has invested £14 mn (US$19 mn) in a new technology facility in Belfast, UK

Teijin Polyester has constructed a facility to convert post-consumer waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles into polyester chips

TRACEABILITY

Technology Company Higg has launched a traceability program for textile supply chains

Companies Mentioned

Authentic Brands Group (ABG)

BlockTexx

The Circular and Sustainable Textiles and Clothing (CISUTAC)consortium

Euratex

Horizon Europe

Qore

Ted Baker

The Lycra Company

Worn Again Technologies

