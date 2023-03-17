Polyvinyl Chloride Market Witnesses Unwavering Adoption of Unplasticized PVC, Says a New Fairfield Market Research Study

London, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a widely used synthetic plastic polymer owing to its many favourable properties such as its resistance to chemicals, high durability, and low cost in comparison to other thermoplastics. This highly versatile material is used in various end-use industries such as the construction, electrical, automotive, electronic, and packaging sectors. For example, PVC is used in medical apparatus, consumer electronics, the sleeving of plastic bottles, etc. Factors such as urbanization, the spike in global populations, and higher disposable incomes, to name a few, are all contributing to the increase in the usage of PVC.

Moreover, the increasing use of unplasticized PVC is also rapidly gaining traction. The continued expansion of these end-use industries is slated to have a positive influence on the growth trajectory of the global PVC market in the years ahead. Analysis by Fairfield Market Research shows that ongoing innovation and developments in manufacturing technologies are expected to further contribute to the adoption and thus expansion of the polyvinyl chloride market in the future.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Polyvinyl Chloride Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/polyvinyl-chloride-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The polyvinyl chloride market has been segmented as follows – By Type, End-Use, Application, and Region. Based on the ‘Application’ market segmentation, the ‘Pipes & Fittings’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the favourable characteristics such as durability, high endurance, cost-competitiveness, and excellent corrosion resistance. With respect to the ‘End-Use’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Construction’ sub-segment is projected to account for the majority share of this market in the coming years. This can be attributed to it increasing usage in various construction projects around the world owing to its excellent mechanical, physical, and chemical properties.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to account for the majority share of the global polyvinyl chloride market. There are several factors that can be attributed to this, namely that this region is the world’s manufacturing hub, and as such, this material is ideal for use across a broad spectrum of end-uses. Additionally, these nations are densely populated, have higher disposable incomes, as well as the presence of industry players and favourable regulations that govern this sector. This trend is expected to persist over the forecast timeline, thus boosting revenue growth prospects for the players engaged in the global PVC market.

Key Players in the Polyvinyl Chloride Market

Apart from Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chinyang Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Arkema S.A (Stand Alone)., and Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd., this report will also cover other prominent players in the polyvinyl chloride market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Premier Polyfilm Ltd., and The Chemical Company.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/polyvinyl-chloride-market/request-customization

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Rigid

Flexible

By End Use

Construction

Electrical Cables

Transportation

Packaging

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Films & Sheets

Cables

Pastes

Profiles





Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market

Polyvinyl Chloride Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value and Volume, 2018 - 2021

Volume Consumption at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value and Volume, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Production Output Analysis (Major Producing Regions)

Key Trade Statistics (Import and Export)

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/polyvinyl-chloride-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk