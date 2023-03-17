Adsorbent Market Size Growing at 6.8% CAGR Set to Reach USD 8.2 Billion By 2032

BEIJING, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adsorbent Market Size collected USD 4.6 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 8.2 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Adsorbent Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Adsorbent Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 4.6 Billion and is set to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

The Global Adsorbent Market has been expanding due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries like water treatment, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and food and beverage.

Adsorbents are used to remove impurities and contaminants from water, making it safe for consumption.

Asia Pacific has the largest adsorbents market share, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries in countries including China and India.

Some of the key players operating in the adsorbent market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Arkema S.A., W.R. Grace & Co., and Zeochem AG.



Adsorbent Market Report Coverage:

Adsorbent Market Overview:

The Global Adsorbent Market has been witnessing good growth, with a wide range of diverse and unique applications. Adsorbents are used to remove impurities and contaminants from various substances, making them safe and pure for consumption. The market is driven by the increasing demand from industries such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and food and beverage.

Adsorbents come in various forms, including activated carbon, silica gel, zeolites, and clay. Activated carbon is one of the most widely used types. Other types of adsorbents such as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and covalent organic frameworks (COFs) are gaining popularity due to their high selectivity and efficiency.

The water treatment industry is the largest consumer of adsorbents, accounting for over 50% of the global market share. Adsorbents are used to remove impurities such as organic matter, suspended solids, and other contaminants from water, making it safe for consumption. The pharmaceutical industry is another major consumer of adsorbents, where they are used for purification and separation of various drugs and pharmaceutical intermediates.

Other applications of adsorbents include gas purification, air separation, and industrial waste treatment. Adsorbents are also used in the production of cosmetics, pet food, and personal care products.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for adsorbents, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Some of the key players operating in the adsorbent market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Arkema S.A., W.R. Grace & Co., and Zeochem AG.

Trends in the Adsorbent Market:

Use of graphene-based adsorbents: Graphene-based adsorbents have high surface area, tunable pore size and excellent mechanical properties, making them an attractive material for adsorption applications.

Rising demand for environmentally friendly adsorbents: There is an increasing trend towards using eco-friendly adsorbents that are biodegradable, non-toxic and renewable.

Growing use of magnetic adsorbents: Magnetic adsorbents are gaining popularity due to their easy separation from the medium after adsorption and regeneration.

Application of adsorbents in CO2 capture: Adsorbents are being used for CO2 capture and storage, particularly in the oil and gas industry. Development of adsorbents for water desalination: Adsorbents are being developed for water desalination applications, particularly in regions facing water scarcity.

Use of adsorbents in energy storage: Adsorbents are being used in energy storage applications such as in the development of advanced batteries.

Increase in demand for adsorbents for air purification: Adsorbents are being used for air purification in indoor spaces, particularly in the healthcare and hospitality industries.

Application of adsorbents in drug delivery: Adsorbents are being used for drug delivery applications, particularly in the development of sustained release formulations.



Adsorbent Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for clean water: The need for clean water is rising, leading to increased demand for adsorbents in water treatment applications.

Development of adsorbents for the removal of emerging contaminants: Adsorbents are being developed for the removal of emerging contaminants such as microplastics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products from wastewater.

Growing demand from the mining industry: The mining industry is a significant consumer of adsorbents, particularly for the removal of heavy metals from wastewater and soil.

Increase in urbanization: Urbanization is leading to an increase in the demand for air purification and water treatment solutions, driving the growth of the adsorbent market.

Rising demand for eco-friendly materials: There is a growing demand for eco-friendly materials, leading to increased demand for bio-based and renewable adsorbents.

Expansion of the cosmetics industry: The cosmetics industry is a significant consumer of adsorbents for the removal of impurities from various cosmetic products.

Increase in industrial waste generation: The rise in industrial waste generation is driving the demand for adsorbents for the treatment and removal of various contaminants.

Application of adsorbents in nuclear waste treatment: Adsorbents are being developed for the treatment and removal of radioactive materials from nuclear waste.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Adsorbent:

Availability of cheaper alternatives: Alternative technologies such as membranes, ion exchange resins, and activated carbon can provide comparable results at a lower cost, which can limit the adoption of adsorbents.

Limitations in adsorption capacity: Adsorbents can have limited capacity to adsorb certain contaminants, which can limit their applicability in certain treatment scenarios.

Volatility in raw material prices: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used in adsorbent production can impact the cost-effectiveness of adsorbent-based solutions.

Technological challenges: The development of advanced materials and processes for adsorbent production can be technically challenging, which can limit the adoption of new materials.

Dependence on specific industries: The adsorbent market can be dependent on specific industries for demand, which can limit growth opportunities in other sectors.

Difficulty in regeneration: Some adsorbents may be difficult to regenerate or require significant energy input to do so, which can impact their long-term cost-effectiveness.

Limitations in scalability: Some adsorbent materials may be challenging to produce at scale, which can limit their commercial viability.



Market Segmentation:

By Type

Activated Carbon

Activated Alumina

Molecular Sieves

Clay

Silica Gels

Others

By Application

Gas Refining

Water Treatment

Packaging

Petroleum Refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Air Separation and Drying

Others



Adsorbent Market Overview by Region:

The Asia-Pacific region’s Adsorbent Market share is the largest and is driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as water treatment, air purification, and petrochemicals. The region is home to several emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, which are witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This is leading to an increase in the demand for adsorbents for the treatment of industrial wastewater and air pollution. The region is also home to several prominent adsorbent manufacturers such as W.R. Grace & Co., Zeochem AG, and UOP LLC.

North America’s Adsorbent market share is one of the highest globally, driven by the increasing demand for clean water and air purification solutions. The region is home to several prominent adsorbent manufacturers such as Cabot Corporation, Arkema, and Calgon Carbon Corporation. These companies are focused on developing advanced adsorbent materials to meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions. For example, Calgon Carbon Corporation recently launched its FLUEPAC® technology for the removal of mercury from flue gas streams, which has been adopted by several coal-fired power plants in the US.

Europe is another key market for Adsorbent, driven by the increasing demand for adsorbents in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and petrochemical industries. The region is home to several leading adsorbent manufacturers such as BASF SE, Porocel Industries LLC, and Johnson Matthey. These companies are focused on developing advanced materials such as zeolites, activated carbon, and silica gel for various applications. For example, BASF SE recently launched its F200® alumina adsorbent for the removal of impurities from various chemical streams.

The South American and MEA regions have a relatively lower Adsorbent market share; it is, however, expected to grow at a good pace.

Adsorbent Market Key Players:

The global adsorbent market is highly competitive and includes several prominent players such as Arkema, BASF SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Clariant AG, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sorbead India, Inc., W.R. Grace & Co., Zeochem AG, UOP LLC, Sorbent Technologies, Inc., Porocel Industries LLC, Axens, Takeda Chemical Industries Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Ceca SA, and Axens. These players are focused on developing advanced adsorbent materials and expanding their product portfolio to cater to the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as water treatment, air purification, and petrochemicals.

