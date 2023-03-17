Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Revenue to Observe Promising Expansion, Sales of Feeding and Storage Products Dominant

London, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological advancements that facilitate milk expression and assist lactating mothers to breastfeed have been in demand over the past few decades. The rate of innovation across the breastfeeding accessories market has however ramped up recently, which is driving the market worldwide. A new study of Fairfield Market Research intends to closely assess the global breastfeeding accessories market to reveal its near-term growth outlook. Consistently growing birth rates against the falling infant mortality rates primarily drive revenue to the market, suggest the initial report findings. “A growing trend of lactating mothers returning to work quicker, and an accelerating late parenting decision among couples will provide a collective impetus to sales of breastfeeding accessories,” states the analyst at Fairfield. On the other side, in addition to the expensive price points of these accessories, a lengthy FDA clearance procedure will however act as the longstanding pull factors for the market in long run.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Primary findings denote that the breastfeeding accessories that assist feeding and storage seem to be dominant in terms of sales. As feeding and storage products assure the maintenance of quality, and safety of expressed milk, these products continue to witness high demand in the long run. Storage products are especially driven by a growing workforce of women worldwide. Greater consumer desire for convenience is expected to fuel sales across breastmilk storage and feeding category of the global breastfeeding accessories market. Faster return to workplace due to shorter maternity leaves is the strongest factor driving demand for these products, says the report.

On the other hand, performance of postpartum recovery accessories will be remarkable through the next few years and the segment majorly includes disposable feeding gowns, and nursing cushions. An improving birth rate worldwide is projected to favor the postpartum recovery accessory sales, says the report, in turn pushing the prospects up for breastfeeding accessories market.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Breastfeeding accessories market of North America recorded more than 2/5th of the overall market valuation in the year 2021. The market in the region gains largely from greater availability of advanced technology-enabled accessories for breastfeeding across retail, and considerably high consumer awareness regarding the same. Consistently rising birth rates, and the increasing assistance of professionally trained lactation support specialists further complement the pace of growth. With an expanding female workforce showcasing preference for the various technology aids that facilitate breastfeeding, the market across North America will continue to grow on an uptrend. Repurchasing of nursing or breastfeeding accessories however remains a challenge given the expensive cost structure.

On the other hand, the report findings indicate growing market attractiveness of Asia Pacific as the key Asian nations witness a growing female workforce that looks out for convenience during breastfeeding routine. Although the Middle Eastern and African countries are perceived to be holding high growth potential, lesser breastfeeding rates across the region will remain a major challenge facing breastfeeding accessories market here.

Leaders in Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Nuby, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Ameda, Newell Brands, Pigeon Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Artsana S.p.A., Mayborn Group Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Handi-Craft Company, and NUK USA LLC represent some of the major participants of the worldwide breastfeeding accessories industry.

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market is Segmented as Below:

By Product Type

Nipple Care Products

Breast Pumps

Breast Shells

Breast Pads

Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products

Breastmilk Storage & Feeding Products

Other Accessories





By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Personal





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Breastfeeding Accessories Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





