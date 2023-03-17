Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Catalent, Inc. ("Catalent" or "the Company") (NYSE: CTLT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Catalent securities between August 30, 2021, and October 31, 2022, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ctlt.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading when made because they misrepresented or failed to disclose the following adverse facts, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (1) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"); (2) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (3) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; (4) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company's financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ctlt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Catalent, you have until April 25, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com