Global Bronchodilators Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2028: Increasing Air Pollution Across the World Drives Growth

Bronchodilators are drugs that relax the muscles which tighten around the airways. These drugs open airways and allow more air to come and pass through the lungs and decrease mucus from the lungs. Patients suffering from various respiratory disorders take these drugs through nebulizers or inhalers. Also, inhaling bronchodilators have effects on mucociliary clearance too.



Bronchodilators are also utilized to treat obstructive lung diseases by relaxing the muscles in the lungs and widening the airways (bronchi). They also treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma. The relaxation of the muscles in the airways due to the bronchodilators, opens them up and the bronchial tube to widen. They come in different types and each works in a slightly different way than the other. They are; beta 2-agonists, anticholinergics and xanthine derivatives (theophylline).



Beta-2 agonists are utilized for both COPD and asthma, but some beta-2 agonists are only recommended for patients with COPD. They are generally inhaled with the help of a small handheld inhaler but are available as syrups or tablets too. In case of sudden or severe symptoms, they can also be injected into the body or nebulized.

A nebulizer is a compressor that changes the liquid medication into a fine mist. Beta-2 agonists work by stimulating receptors known as beta-2 receptors in the muscles that are in the airways, which causes them to relax and allow the airways to dilate.



Anticholinergics, also known as antimuscarinics, are majorly used for treating COPD, but in some cases, they can also be used to treat asthma. They are taken with the help of an inhaler, but nebulizing the medication is also available for sudden need. Anticholinergics cause the airway to dilate by blocking the cholinergic nerves.

These nerves release a chemical that can force the muscles lining the airways to tighten up. Theophylline is generally taken in capsule or tablet form, but a different version called aminophylline can be given directly into the vein if the symptoms are severe.



COVID-19 has impacted the bronchodilators market in the starting phase due to the lockdowns by many nations with the denied COPD and asthma treatment due to the given importance to COVID-19 patients. Because of the halt in the supply chain, there was a shortage of bronchodilator medications.

Many bronchodilators manufacturing companies were forced to stop their production due to the pandemic and labor shortage. Furthermore, business operations were halted due to the new government regulations, which directly influenced the companies' revenue in the bronchodilators market.



Increasing air pollution across the globe



Motor vehicles, household combustion, forest fires, and industrial facilities are familiar air pollution sources. Pollutants of primary public health concern contain particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen. Indoor and outdoor air pollution cause respiratory and other diseases and are significant factors for mortality and morbidity.

According to World Health Organization, almost all of the world's population breathes air that exceeds WHO guideline limits and has high levels of pollutants. Out of that, low and middle-income countries are suffering from the highest exposures.



Surging number of geriatric populations



According to WHO, one in every six people in the world will be aged 60 years or over by 2030. The share of the world's population aged 60 years and above will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. The world's population of people aged 60 years and older will double to around 2.1 billion, and the 80 years old will triple to 426 million between 2020 and 2050.

While this shift in the distribution of a country's population towards the older ages, called population aging, has already started in high-income nations, it is now experiencing the most significant change in low- and middle-income countries. By 2050, two-thirds of the world's population will be over 60 years old and in low- or middle-income countries.



High cost of imaging equipment



A chest X-ray can aid in assisting the diagnosis of many lung diseases and rule out other causes of shortness of breath. Various hospitals in developing nations cannot invest in diagnostic imaging equipment due to high costs and financial restrictions. Many hospitals that cannot buy new cutting-edge imaging systems instead opt to utilize rebuilt imaging systems because of the high demand for diagnostics procedures, especially in low-income countries.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck & Co., Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Cipla Limited

Viatris, Inc

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $20607.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27023.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

