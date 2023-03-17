Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS 17th of March 2023

English Estonian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS was held on 17th of March 2023 in Tallinn, at Viking Motors dealership at Tammsaare tee 51. 29,097,753 votes, i.e. 71.44% of the Company`s 40,729,200 votes were represented at the meeting and 72 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

1. Approval of the annual report of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for 2022

With 28,899,103, i.e. 99.32% votes in favour, to approve the annual report for 2022 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS as at 31 December 2022 is 646,797 thousand euros, sales revenue 862,763 thousand euros, and net profit 29,485 thousand euros

2. Profit distribution

With 29,097,753, i.e. 100% votes in favour, to approve the profit distribution proposal of 2022 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS as follows:

Retained earnings from previous years 86,298 thousand euros Net profit for 2022 29,485 thousand euros Total distributable profit as at 31 December 2022 115,783 thousand euros Pay a dividend of 0.68 euros per share 27,696 thousand euros Retained earnings after the distribution of profits 88,087 thousand euros

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend will be fixed on 31st of March 2023 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD’s Estonian settlement system. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 5th of April 2023 by transfer to the shareholder’s bank account.

3. Recalling a Supervisory Board member and electing a new Supervisory Board member

With 28,885,216, i.e. 99.27% votes in favour to recall Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS Supervisory Board member Andres Järving, whose powers expire upon recall, and to elect Kristo Anton (personal identification code 37605250302) as a new member of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS Supervisory Board for a 3-year term from 17.03.2023. The remuneration paid to the new member of the Supervisory Board is 2,000 euros per month.

Dividend payment ex-date of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

Proceeding from the above, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS informs that the dividend payment ex-date is 30th of March 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2022.

The webinar recording of the annual general meeting is found at https://youtu.be/465nK3leCzs

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone +372 731 5000