Transparent Solar Cells Market Is Expected to Reach $83.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transparent solar cells market generated $12.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $83.5 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $12.2 Million Market Size in 2031 $83.5 Million CAGR 21.3% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments covered Cell Type, Transparency Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increased demand for renewable energy Advancements in technology related to transparent solar cells Support from various government initiatives and policies Opportunities Introduction of sustainable and clean energy sources to reduce carbon emissions Restraints Lack of longevity High cost of implementing this technology

Covid-19 Scenario:

Transparent solar cells experienced both positive and negative effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the negative side, the pandemic had caused disruptions in the global supply chains and slowed down the development and use of transparent solar cells.

However, it had also given rise to new market opportunities, including a rise in the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building materials and a greater understanding of sustainability and renewable energy.

Moreover, the market for transparent solar cells is currently growing rapidly as a result of the rising need for environmentally friendly building materials and the increased popularity of renewable energy sources.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global transparent solar cells market based on cell type, transparency type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on cell type, the thin-film photovoltaics (TPV) segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global transparent solar cells market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. On the other hand, the polymer solar cell segment would display the fastest CAGR of 21.7% throughout the forecast period. The others segment is also studied in the report.

Based on transparency type, the full segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global transparent solar cells market revenue, and is expected to dominate by 2031. However, the partial segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global transparent solar cells market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Moreover, the automobile segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 22.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in consumer electronics and others.

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global transparent solar cells market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global transparent solar cells market report include SolarScape Enterprises Ltd, Polysolar, Energy Glass, Physee, Sharp Corporation, Brite Solar, Onyx Solar Group LLC, Xiamen Solar First Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Ubiquitous Energy, Inc., and Heliatek. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

